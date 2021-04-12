Steuerzentrale / Simon Freie Architekten BDA

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The new construction of the control building was built within the property of the Bundeswehr. The building is used to manage complex electronic systems and equipment on an adjacent shooting range. The plot is 10m wide and 56m long and surrounded by 15m high protective walls on three sides. These walls enclose two shooting lanes running in parallel to the sides. You can access the 6.5 m wide and 47.5 m long structure via a street that lies 3m below. A partial basement at street level contains the building services, battery, and UPS rooms.

To the side of the basement, there is an open-roofed staircase, which continues as a band as a roofed path on the upper level and inside the building as a single-level access corridor. The access band is underlined by lines of light incorporated in the concrete ceilings, which continue from the canopy above the stairs, over the cantilevered roof surface above the access path to the inner corridor.

A storage room with a folding door is attached to the access path on the upper level. Inside the building, the control room, an office, sanitary rooms, and a tea kitchen are accessed via the corridor. A server and IT room can be reached internally through the control room. Wall niches along the corridor are used as shelf space. The corridor leads into a meeting room whose lock to an open area marks the end of the access belt. Due to the cramped conditions of the construction site and the extremely high requirements from the structural noise protection, a construction method made of prefabricated concrete sandwich elements was chosen for the outer walls.

These consist of a 25 cm thick, load-bearing inner wall made of concrete with a smoothed interior view, an insulation layer made of 20 cm rock wool, and a facing layer made of 10 cm thick concrete with a visible, smooth surface. The standard formats of the wall elements are 2.50m (w) x 4.07m (h) x 0.50m (d). Vertically inserted strips at a distance of 1.25m visibly depict the building grid in the facing shell to the outside. Due to the high noise protection requirements, the number of window openings was reduced to a total of 7 double-shell box windows of the same size.