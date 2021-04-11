We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Extension of the Bossière's Primary School / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Extension of the Bossière’s Primary School / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Elementary & Middle School, Extension
Bossière, Belgium
  • Design And Construction:Victor Héger
  • Contractor:Vandezande
  • Structure Engineer:Bureau Delvaux
  • Hvac Engineer:Poly-Tech Engineering
  • City:Bossière
  • Country:Belgium
© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez

Text description provided by the architects. The extension of the Bossière’s Primary School is approached in a sensitive way whose ambition is to ensure the good development of students by creating generous and comfortable spaces largely opened over a restful panorama. More specifically, the will of the municipality was to add two new flexible classrooms along with an existing building whose morphological characteristics coincide with the traditional typology of Belgian farms, widespread in the region.

© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez
Plan
Plan

The subtlety of this project is emphasized by the shape given to the extension, offering a small adhesion to the existing building reducing the impact of the intervention into it.  Indeed, the given circular shape is the concretization of two intentions: a scenic approach offering a wide view over the garden and the rural landscape that is framed by large windows creating a rhythm to the façade.

© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez

Another aspect was the purposeful emancipation to the surrounding typologies in order to galvanize and accentuate the entrance of the school. Finally, as an ultimate symbol transcending the conception of an academic building, the rhythm that articulates the facade is displayed as a testimony to the composition of Classical Architecture characterized by its colonnades and entablatures, a symbol also shared with different schools of thought through History.  

© Antoine Richez
© Antoine Richez

Project location

Address:5032 Bossière, Belgium

Goffart-Polomé Architectes
Elementary & Middle school Extension Belgium
Cite: "Extension of the Bossière’s Primary School / Goffart-Polomé Architectes" 11 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959808/extension-of-the-bossieres-primary-school-goffart-polome-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

