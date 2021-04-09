We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Puertecillo House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

Puertecillo House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

Save this project
Puertecillo House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

© Pablo Casals Aguirre© Pablo Casals Aguirre© Pablo Casals Aguirre© Pablo Casals Aguirre+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Landscape
Navidad, Chile
  • Design Team:Cristian Larraín, Gonzalo Ramírez
  • Engineering:José Manuel Morales
  • City:Navidad
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the upper zone of Puertecillo, a small beach located in the central zone of Chile, in the district of Navidad; mix between field and sea that stands out for being the hidden paradise of surfers where you can be enjoying the sea, forests and nature.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The house is located on a very steep terrain with a north-west orientation. The strategy was to generate different terraces to take advantage of the morphology of the place, all the enclosures are oriented with a view to the bank; that flows into the sea.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

It is made almost entirely of wood, due to the benefits of the material exposed to the coastal climate, a 1.4 ”board coating of dry pine in chamber was used for its better finish and durability over time, installed as a system of ventilated facade. We apply a black tint to the entire exterior, so the house is lost in the landscape, concealing itself among the vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

In a volume with two large public and private areas, it is distributed on three levels: The first level with access to living / dining room and bedrooms, lower level with the cellars and covered terraces that protect from the sun and wind in the summer; These are directly related to the patio and the third level is the roof of the house, with a habitable terrace, this allows to rescue all the panoramic views of the place; above all the horizon, the view of the valley and the ravine towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Base Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLandscapeChile
Cite: "Puertecillo House / Estudio Base Arquitectos" [Casa Puertecillo / Estudio Base Arquitectos] 09 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959781/puertecillo-house-estudio-base-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream