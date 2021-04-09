Merieux Nutriscienses Headquarters / Iscattolin

+ 26

Project Manager: Studio Conte s.r.l.

Structure Engineer: In.Pro. Engineering s.r.l. Mogliano

Plant Engineer: Studio Vincenzo, Studio Nord, Studio P.I. Simone Ceccato

Building Constructor: Impresa edile Sartori Stefano

Plumbing Contractor: Termotecnica Europa s.r.l.

Electrical Contractor: Cable Impianti s.r.l.

City: Resana

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Merieux Nutrisciences is a multinational company which is dealing with chemical analyses and microbiological for the food&nutrition, ambiental, pharma, cosmetic, consumer goods, packaging, and agrochemicals areas. The Resana’s center is in the Treviso province, and it got structured as a reference pole of all north of Italy.

The architectural project presented is the result of a ten-year collaboration with the client, and it aims at the solution of a contest characterized by functional complexity, derived by the scope of operations of the company and consequent to the need for the progressive development of the business activity started, in a not exactly industrial contest.

The buildings have the use of analysis laboratories or executive spaces, canteen and fun spaces for the employees. The project development finds inspiration in the need to place the different work sectors in the area putting first the dimensional relationship between the volumes, the operation of the connecting and movement of workers routes, besides the landscape of the countryside.

We think the blocks built independently or through the added level and joined by functional paths. The buildings are characterized by simple shapes immediately recognizable, lightened in their mass by the balance control of the interspacing of the windows, of the design of the logge, terraces, internal courts, where the natural green was placed. This choice provides a romantic dimension to the complex, where nature overrides the built, making it more human and less artificial, mitigating the impact to the area and making occasion of “good living” for its inhabitants.

We take care of the plant design because of their important role, like that it was employed large machinery for the heating, the recovery, the filtration, and the airwave in the atmosphere, besides the equipment for the work of analysis. The basic principle in this area was the search for the total integration of the artifacts inside the architecture so that presenting them not as additional elements, but as integral elements, watching the industrial building metaphorically as a pulsating engine of the activity carried out the building.

The constructive way is the dry method, which is prefabricated structures in concrete or steel and with wood panelings and metal insulated panels. The external surfaces are characterized by the titanium zinc sheet, worked with double crimping. The choice of this material is to obtain a general aesthetic balance and a contextual effect of lightening of the volumes.

The changing soul of the metal is going to adapt very well to the different situations of light and climate, it gives to the industrial center the good inclusion with the natural green-designed inside the Veneto countryside.