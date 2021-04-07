We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Coop Himmelb(l)au to Build Constructivism-Inspired CKA Arena and Park

Vienna-based architecture firm Coop Himmelb(l)au has won an international competition to redesign the CKA Ice Hockey Arena and Park in St. Petersburg, Russia. The design of the complex is inspired by Russian Constructivist architecture, an era that redefined architecture with the works of Tatlin and El Lissitzky, and removed the limitations of construction and movement. The structure and general layout of the arena is based on Tatlin's “Monument to the Third International,” where it is translated as the flowing, dynamic movement of a person skating around the stadium.

© CoopHimmelb(l)au© CoopHimmelb(l)au© CoopHimmelb(l)au© CoopHimmelb(l)au+ 9

© CoopHimmelb(l)au
© CoopHimmelb(l)au

The park's event and sports areas are designed for an all-year-round use, and its new design transforms it into a new vibrant hub at the center of a newly-designed park. Its two main pathways are divided into two categories; the first is a straight axis inspired by El Lissitzky’s work and is symbolic of power and energy, and connects the main points of the park, allowing for quick transversal to the facilities. The second category consists of paths that flow through and around the park, inviting visitors to stroll and connect with one another. Several sports and leisure zones are embedded within these routes. Each zone flows smoothly into one another yet is still visible by the visitor and maintains its functional requirements.

© CoopHimmelb(l)au
© CoopHimmelb(l)au

The structural design of the project consists of 4 main elements: a pre-existing stadium, a plinth base, a structural ring, and a roof. The architects kept the arena’s existing plan but added a secondary transparent cladding to support the structure’s cantilevered flattened-dome roof. Arch-shaped stairs were placed alongside the main axes that lead to the ring-shaped plinth, creating a covered arcade used as a commercial space. Balconies were also added to the structure, connecting the functional areas inside with the outside areas and serving as temporary lounges and restaurant terraces.

An additional dynamically-designed structural ring was implemented as additional support to the roof’s structure and as horizontal bracing of the main building . The ring’s geometry is divided into four elements, mimicking the global structural system of the project and allowing for big entrance openings. In terms of aesthetics, the reference to Tatlin's Tower is heavily seen in the design of this steel structure, as it follows the same dynamic shape.

© CoopHimmelb(l)au
© CoopHimmelb(l)au

News via Coop Himmelb(l)au

