We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Town & City Hall
  4. Czech Republic
  5. New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti

New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti

Save this project
New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Town & City Hall
Praga 7, Czech Republic
  • Architects: BOD Architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5447
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tomáš Slavík
  • Lead Architects: Vojtěch Sosna, Jakub Straka, Jáchym Svoboda
  • Collaborators:Karolína Urbánková, Matúš Šestina
  • Construction Engineer:Deltaplan spol.s r.o., APS PROJEKT PRAHA s.r.o., Petr Dražan, Veronika Klimešová, Petr Pavlík
  • Structural Engineer:HSD statika s.r.o, Jiří Houra, Pavel Galbavý
  • City:Praga 7
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Text description provided by the architects. Expressions used during the reconstruction refer to the morphology and materials of Holešovice, the building respects a historical context of the district with its specifications, honor local industrial aesthetics. The original building was stripped to the core, only the necessary loadbearing constructions were left and the beautiful structural skeleton was exposed. The beauty of the civil engineering constructions lies in their sincerity and honesty. Therefore we honor the rhythm of the structure. We work with the motives which uplift a common building and make it noble as the town hall belongs. The town hall is a public building and it serves the people.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The building itself should arise respect and dignity, it should represent stability and solidity, it should be kind but not pandering, but mainly, it should be open, transparent, and emotionally accessible. Those qualities can be provided by using the right compositional principles with the right materials. The expression of the building with its accent on tectonics refers to the engineering attitude and thinking. The solid and grounded building of the town hall with its clear and strong tectonics indicates permanence and stability.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The raw brick used as a facade solution has a similar feature as the tectonics, it is ancient and used for more than two thousand years. Except for the aesthetic quality, the raw brick does not succumb to aging, it is not necessary to maintain the surface, the bricks last for hundreds of years and get even more beautiful over time. The accessibility of the town hall is provided to the maximum extent possible. The front facade is open to the street by arcades with stairs. The town hall was commonly perceived as a symbol of the town.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The rising volume of a tower with a clock at the highest point is typical and self-evident. The plasticity and solidity of the volume were achieved by using the grid together with a deep window lining. The facade with a strict grid corresponds to a rational room organization inside the building. One module is mostly used for one or two offices.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Fourth floor plan
Fourth floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The concept of the building interior is based on rhythms of the spaces following each other. The emphasis is put on the loadbearing structure. The goal is to define a clear boundary between the old and new, between the loadbearing and non-bearing structure. This simple consideration leads to a strict articulation of the corridors. All of the new partition walls never leans on the old structure, the new walls create boxes, which mostly serve as storage spaces for the offices.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The joining elements which connect the new partition walls and the old structure – the girder and the columns, is represented by doors and transom windows. The natural light is let in the inner corridors thanks to this solution. Each floor has its own color for better orientation. A significant interior element, which connects all the inner spaces, corridors, and rooms, is a metal fake ceiling, which also affects the acoustics and absorbs the noise.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Prague 7, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BOD Architekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallCzech Republic
Cite: "New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti" 08 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959686/new-town-hall-prague-7-bod-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream