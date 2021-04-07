We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Mundo-a / B-architecten

Mundo-a / B-architecten

Mundo-a / B-architecten

© Lucid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lucid
  • Client:Ethical Property Europe
  • Design Team:Stéphanie Collier, Evert Crols, Eva De Clerck, Emilie Dorekens, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Stijn Janssens, Inês Lourenço
  • City:Antwerp
  • Country:Belgium
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. On this site, there are a lot of restrictive conditions. There are metro emergency exits and the Eco-huis in the back has to be accessible at all times to emergency fire services and deliveries. For this reason, the new office building was conceived as a bridge spanning the entire site.

© Lucid
© Lucid

This creates a 6 m high free space functioning as an indoor square leading to the Eco-huis, the Eco-café, and the new office building Mundo-a. The arch span is supported by 3 slated wooden truss beams, supported by concrete partition walls. Along the bays of the truss beams, light walls can be freely placed on the office floors.

© Lucid
© Lucid
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Lucid
© Lucid

On the two middle floors, there will be ample space for meeting points for all the users of the complex. The façades are finished off with green coloured ceramic tiles and a passive wooden framework with triple glazing.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

The Mundo-a office building lives up to all the recent notions about ecological and ethical demands of sustainability. So preference is given to the use of materials that are labeled as such.

© Lucid
© Lucid

Project location

Address:Antwerp, Belgium

B-architecten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBelgium
