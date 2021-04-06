House-I / N.A.O

+ 15

Houses • Chigasaki, Japan Architects: N.A.O

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Shinichi Hanaoka

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Jw-CAD , LIXIL , Tokyo-Koei , Yajima Co., Ltd. Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: Naoki Kato

City: Chigasaki

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Around the planned site, houses, rental apartments, company buildings, factories, container storage areas, etc. were mixed.

In addition, it could be assumed that the building would be isolated. When I first stood at the planned site in such a situation, I felt that I didn't want to actively open up to the surroundings. Also, the client didn't want an open way of building. As a result, one theme was "close outside and open inside."

Another theme is "a large space both physically and sensuously." This was also a request from the client. From these two themes, we started the design with the concept of "closing it to the outside and giving it a large expanse inside."