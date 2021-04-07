House in Komabacho / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

+ 13

Structural Designers: Takuo Nagai

Construction: Seiwa Kensetsu Company Limited

Exterior Design: Si-to

City: Nagoya

Country: Japan

Discover the blank in the city - A house built in a corner of an old city with relatively small scale houses in a lively educational district.

The area is densely populated with buildings, but when viewed from a slightly higher position, the walls and fences that mark the boundaries of the site disappear from view, the balconies also retract into the back, and the city becomes rougher than the road level.

Then, in response to the omission that appeared between the buildings on the adjacent land, the volume on the second floor was arranged diagonally. This diagonal arrangement ensures ventilation and daylighting, creating points that connect to the city.