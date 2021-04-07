We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Villa MW / Powerhouse Company

Villa MW / Powerhouse Company

Save this project
Villa MW / Powerhouse Company

© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Partners In Charge:Nanne de Ru , Stijn Kemper
  • Project Team:Franca Houg, Ryanne Janssen, Sander Apperlo
  • Structural Engineer:BREED ID
  • Geotechnical Engineer:BREED ID
  • General Contractor :Valleibouw
  • Interior Contractors:Houtwerk meubelontwerp & realisatie
  • Landscape Architect:Arjan Boekel
  • City:Amsterdam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a canal, next to a small marina, and in a green new neighborhood of Amsterdam, Villa MW is all about the views. Part of a row of one-off houses for individual clients, the brick of the ground-floor front facade was a given of the area plan, a feature that connects all the houses in the neighborhood. We pierced the brick wall, which extends on two sides, to frame various views, and on top added a Jura limestone box cut by panels of glass and wooden slats and dotted with projecting balconies. Even while our villa protects our clients’ privacy, it embraces the great outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Space for Reflection. Responding to the waterfront setting, our Villa MW is a reflective building, the more so where it opens to its environment. The closed façade of the ground floor with its brick and tall front door in glossy tombak is softly reflective, while the projecting first floor mirrors the sky with the expanses of glass of its large windows and balconies, beautifully framed by Jura limestone. Inside, natural materials – wood, plaster, natural stone – make the most of the abundant daylight.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

With its warm yet neutral gray-beige color and clean structure, Jura limestone comes into its own on exterior façades. This European limestone was formed in Jurassic lagoons and contains fossilized sea creatures like ammonites and belemnites – a perfect choice then, for our waterside Villa MW. Seams of calcite give it a marble-like appearance, especially when crosscut.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

A sculptural staircase connects the two floors and is bathed in daylight thanks to the skylight above. Wood is used throughout the interior: oak for the staircase steps and handrail, with wengé and walnut wood for all the “permanent furniture” (cupboards, shelving, headboards and divides) of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. The quietly luxurious materialization raises the whole atmosphere of the villa. The natural marble seating elements by the staircase here echo the Jura limestone used for the facade of the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Villa MW / Powerhouse Company" 07 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959667/villa-mw-powerhouse-company> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream