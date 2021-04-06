We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

SAB House / PSV Arquitectura

SAB House / PSV Arquitectura

© Gonzalo Viramonte

Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  Architects: PSV Arquitectura
  Area:  408
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Casa capital, De maderas, EXPOLAJAS, Edificor, Minimo lighting, Mobar, Naos, Noir AF, Somos complemento, Tidy Equipamiento de espacios
  Lead Archtects:Ezequiel Vázquez, Milagros Porta
  Design Team:Ezequiel Vázquez
  Clients:Sanchez-Batistella
  Collaborators:Agostina Crosetto, Joaquín Ferrer
  City:Córdoba
  Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house develops longitudinally on the ground floor, starting from a grid where public functions are placed on one side and private functions on the other, being the central quadrants, the distribution hall, and the internal courtyards. These allow constant integration with nature in the interior and cross ventilation, as well as complying with the design premise that all spaces are oriented towards the north.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The grid in its elevation is clearly a direct result of the structural logic of the house. It begins with the concrete slabs in situ arranged from east to west and the stone-clad walls from north to south; it continues with the beams arranged perpendicular to the plates, with their respective wooden slabs and ceilings, and ends with the stone tank as the iconic finish of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte

The exterior language is finally unified with the placement of mobile iron parasols that offer privacy between spaces and protect them, especially from the west sunlight.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Although it could be said that the house opens and directs its visuals introspectively, towards the main patio and therefore towards the neighborhood´s golf courses, horizontal slits of light and ventilation are generated between the end of the concrete walls and the beginning of the slabs, on their exterior facades, north, and south.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It is characterized by structural, material, and functional sincerity, where the tours are clear thanks to the distribution of the spaces and the visual link between them from the inside.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The route from the entrance hall to any of the rooms is characterized by a dynamic movement and a feeling of comfort, resulting from the combination of the noble materials used, such as stone, concrete and wooden ceilings, with the interior design, where textiles and colors from the same range seek to achieve warmth for its visitors.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

