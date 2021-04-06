SAB House / PSV Arquitectura

+ 49

Houses • Córdoba, Argentina Architects: PSV Arquitectura

Area: 408 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Lead Archtects: Ezequiel Vázquez, Milagros Porta

Design Team: Ezequiel Vázquez

Clients: Sanchez-Batistella

Collaborators: Agostina Crosetto, Joaquín Ferrer

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house develops longitudinally on the ground floor, starting from a grid where public functions are placed on one side and private functions on the other, being the central quadrants, the distribution hall, and the internal courtyards. These allow constant integration with nature in the interior and cross ventilation, as well as complying with the design premise that all spaces are oriented towards the north.

The grid in its elevation is clearly a direct result of the structural logic of the house. It begins with the concrete slabs in situ arranged from east to west and the stone-clad walls from north to south; it continues with the beams arranged perpendicular to the plates, with their respective wooden slabs and ceilings, and ends with the stone tank as the iconic finish of the house.

The exterior language is finally unified with the placement of mobile iron parasols that offer privacy between spaces and protect them, especially from the west sunlight.

Although it could be said that the house opens and directs its visuals introspectively, towards the main patio and therefore towards the neighborhood´s golf courses, horizontal slits of light and ventilation are generated between the end of the concrete walls and the beginning of the slabs, on their exterior facades, north, and south.

It is characterized by structural, material, and functional sincerity, where the tours are clear thanks to the distribution of the spaces and the visual link between them from the inside.

The route from the entrance hall to any of the rooms is characterized by a dynamic movement and a feeling of comfort, resulting from the combination of the noble materials used, such as stone, concrete and wooden ceilings, with the interior design, where textiles and colors from the same range seek to achieve warmth for its visitors.