PSLab Offices / B-architecten

PSLab Offices / B-architecten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  262
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilse Liekens
  • Design Team:Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Kristel Posen
  • City:Antwerp
  • Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. No-nonsense renovation and design of a listed historic warehouse for the Antwerp home of these renowned creators and builders of lighting solutions.

Section
Section
The workshop is a mix of new and existing constructions and levels and forms a creative platform for employees and customers alike. Earthy colours and basic materials are bathed in subtle dim light.

The plant room brings nature and daylight into the building.

Project location

Address:Antwerp, Belgium

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBelgium
Cite: "PSLab Offices / B-architecten" 06 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959598/pslab-offices-b-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

