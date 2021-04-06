PSLab Offices / B-architecten

+ 30

Design Team: Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Kristel Posen

City: Antwerp

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. No-nonsense renovation and design of a listed historic warehouse for the Antwerp home of these renowned creators and builders of lighting solutions.

The workshop is a mix of new and existing constructions and levels and forms a creative platform for employees and customers alike. Earthy colours and basic materials are bathed in subtle dim light.

The plant room brings nature and daylight into the building.