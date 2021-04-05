We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Dist.4 House / SEMBA VIETNAM

Dist.4 House / SEMBA VIETNAM

Dist.4 House / SEMBA VIETNAM

© DeconPhotoStudio© DeconPhotoStudio© DeconPhotoStudio© DeconPhotoStudio+ 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam
  • Senior Designer:Mamoru Maeda
  • Design Team:Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nguyệt, Tran Xuan Han, Do Thanh Tu, Trần Quang Tú
  • City:Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón)
  • Country:Vietnam
© DeconPhotoStudio
© DeconPhotoStudio

Text description provided by the architects. Before the remodeling, there was an opening only on the roadside. Therefore, the inside was very dark. It was dark and poorly breathable, so I thought I couldn't live a very comfortable life. And this house is a family of four, an owner, a mother, an aunt, and a son.

© DeconPhotoStudio
© DeconPhotoStudio

Also, my mother and aunt are already around 85 years old. So, the owner's hope is [I want my mother and aunt to enjoy the rest of their lives here! I thought. I planned this project thinking, "I want to make that wish come true!". Vietnam is still strongly influenced by Feng Shui's remarks, so I made many plans and started over. In addition, I was skeptical about the structural reinforcement method and held many meetings with the construction company. It was a very difficult project. However, when it was completed, I was saved by having the owner's family say "I asked you for this project and it was the correct answer”.

© DeconPhotoStudio
© DeconPhotoStudio
Plan
Plan
Sections
Sections
© DeconPhotoStudio
© DeconPhotoStudio

By connecting the buildings from the 1st floor to the 3rd floor as one space, I thought that I could always feel the family. I thought that the atrium improves breathability both physically and mentally and connects fresh air with a happy heart. Also, I thought that when the sunlight from the sky entered, the brightness and openness would come out.

© DeconPhotoStudio
© DeconPhotoStudio

Project gallery

SEMBA VIETNAM
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Dist.4 House / SEMBA VIETNAM" 05 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

