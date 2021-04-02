We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Greenhouse Orchid Punta del Este / Mateo Nunes Da Rosa

Greenhouse Orchid Punta del Este / Mateo Nunes Da Rosa

Greenhouse Orchid Punta del Este / Mateo Nunes Da Rosa

© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Greenhouse, Store
Punta del Este, Uruguay
  • Architects: Mateo Nunes Da Rosa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Plazit-Polygal
  • Landscaping:Elena Artagaveytia
  • Construction:Martín Olmos
  • City:Punta del Este
  • Country:Uruguay
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. In times of pandemic, Ana, a botany-enthusiast specialised in orchids, turns her hobby into a venture: Greenhouse Orchid, and entrusts us with designing a greenhouse that also acts as an exhibition space. The proposal is a transparent, transportable, modifiable prototype that generates the necessary climate for the survival of the orchids. Two greenhouses are manufactured, one for exhibition and the other for flowering.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Orchids require a microclimate within a very specific range. The temperature, lighting, humidity, ventilation, irrigation and nutrients of the environment must be controlled.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

A double envelope is created to fulfil these needs and to formally expose the flowers.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The translucent outer membrane protects from the wind and the cold, directs the wind towards the air inlet, and depending on the orientation, allows one to see inside. The inner membrane stops direct sunlight, generates the required very bright environment and also allows one to see the exterior environment from within.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

A chamber is generated between the membranes. It is laterally ventilated through a retractable roof. The air intake is floor-specific, and in case the passive systems aren't enough, the same automation system that controls the lighting activates air forcers.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Two large doors are installed on the side, inviting to walk through the greenhouse, generating a second natural ventilation tunnel.

The dimensions of each greenhouse are determined by the total transportable volume, with its weight and materials optimised to the max, using steel chassis, compact polycarbonate sheets and composite aluminium.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Project location

Address:Punta del Este, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

Mateo Nunes Da Rosa
Cite: "Greenhouse Orchid Punta del Este / Mateo Nunes Da Rosa" [Greenhouse Orchid Punta del Este / Mateo Nunes Da Rosa] 02 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959485/greenhouse-orchid-punta-del-este-mateo-nunes-da-rosa> ISSN 0719-8884

