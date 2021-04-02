Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL

-
Architects: SO-IL
- Area: 540 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Naho Kubota
-
Architect of Record: Andrew Reyniak Architect
- Design Team:Florian Idenburg, Jing Liu, Illias Papageorgious, Pietro Pagliaro, Seunghyun Kang, Sanger Clark
- MEP:LL Engineering P.C.
- Structural Engineer:Laufs Engineering Design
- City:New York
- Country:United States
Text description provided by the architects. Our design for artist Ghada Amer's studio sits on the ruins of a burned-down church on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in West Harlem. Our intervention involved the adaptation and transformation of the existing structure into a home, art studio, gallery, and social gathering space for Amer and her partner.
Our intervention both responds to the heritage of the site and boldly signals itself as a singularly modern space for living culture and creativity.
Our innovation is in the detailing of the facade. The new facade is an abstraction of the former church’s; it recapitulates the historical arch windows without ornamental obfuscation.