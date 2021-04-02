We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL

Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: SO-IL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  540
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Naho Kubota
  • Architect of Record: Andrew Reyniak Architect
  • Design Team:Florian Idenburg, Jing Liu, Illias Papageorgious, Pietro Pagliaro, Seunghyun Kang, Sanger Clark
  • MEP:LL Engineering P.C.
  • Structural Engineer:Laufs Engineering Design
  • City:New York
© Naho Kubota

Text description provided by the architects. Our design for artist Ghada Amer's studio sits on the ruins of a burned-down church on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in West Harlem. Our intervention involved the adaptation and transformation of the existing structure into a home, art studio, gallery, and social gathering space for Amer and her partner.

© Naho Kubota

Our intervention both responds to the heritage of the site and boldly signals itself as a singularly modern space for living culture and creativity.

© Naho Kubota
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
© Naho Kubota

Our innovation is in the detailing of the facade. The new facade is an abstraction of the former church’s; it recapitulates the historical arch windows without ornamental obfuscation. 

© Naho Kubota

Project location

Address:Harlem, New York, NY, United States

SO-IL
Brick

