World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Argentina
  Margot Restaurant / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura

Margot Restaurant / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura

Margot Restaurant / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura

© Ramiro Sosa

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
S3004GQA, Argentina
  • Architects: Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AD Interiores, Ceramicos La Plata, FV, Ferronato, Fisa metal, Forestal Materiales, Germat, Ingeniería gastronómica, Precisso Muebles, Roca, Sergio Zóttico, Sobrero Muebles, Vidrios y Aberturas SRL
  • Designer:Juan Francisco Alfaro, María Emilia Lafranconi
  • Construction Management::Juan Francisco Alfaro
  • Technical Design Team:Gerardo Acevedo
  • Structure Adviser:Marcelo Panza
  • Execution Team:BR construcciones
  • Concrete Works:Santa Fe Materiales
  • Climatic Design:Prono Ingeniería
  • City:S3004GQA
  • Country:Argentina
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The work was conceived from a client's premise: “farm-to-table”. From this concept and considering the characteristics of the garden neighborhood of the place, a simple typology was thought of, of unique and flexible space surrounded by nature. Where the dining room coexists in the central area, the open kitchen at one end and the bar at the other.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The building is implanted in one of the two lots available for the project, separated from the dividing wall to allow a service entrance and leaving the remaining lot to develop the organic garden, through which the establishment is entered, and which in turn will give sustainability to the gastronomic activity to be developed.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

 On the other hand, and continuing with this idea of ​​optimization of resources; Few materials were used and in their natural state: concrete, corten steel, wood, and glass.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The place also has a basement where the winery is located and a chamber for cheeses, hams, and preserves. On the other hand, the kitchen has two chambers for maturing meats and a fire pit.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

On the roof of the restaurant, a green terrace is developed in one sector that is also part of the garden, and in the other sector a technical floor with the VRV equipment, tanks, and solar panels. The whole project aims to allow the development of the activity in a sustainable way.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Project location

Address:Belgrano 8020, S3004GQA S3004GQA, Santa Fe, Argentina

About this office
Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsArgentina
Cite: "Margot Restaurant / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura" [Restaurante Margot / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura] 05 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959477/margot-restaurant-alfaro-acevedo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

