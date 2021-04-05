Margot Restaurant / Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura

+ 47

Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors • S3004GQA, Argentina Architects: Alfaro/Acevedo Arquitectura

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AD Interiores , Ceramicos La Plata , FV , Ferronato , Fisa metal , Forestal Materiales , Germat , Ingeniería gastronómica , Precisso Muebles , Roca , Sergio Zóttico , Sobrero Muebles , Vidrios y Aberturas SRL

Designer: Juan Francisco Alfaro, María Emilia Lafranconi

Construction Management:: Juan Francisco Alfaro

Technical Design Team: Gerardo Acevedo

Structure Adviser: Marcelo Panza

Execution Team: BR construcciones

Concrete Works: Santa Fe Materiales

Climatic Design: Prono Ingeniería

City: S3004GQA

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The work was conceived from a client's premise: “farm-to-table”. From this concept and considering the characteristics of the garden neighborhood of the place, a simple typology was thought of, of unique and flexible space surrounded by nature. Where the dining room coexists in the central area, the open kitchen at one end and the bar at the other.

The building is implanted in one of the two lots available for the project, separated from the dividing wall to allow a service entrance and leaving the remaining lot to develop the organic garden, through which the establishment is entered, and which in turn will give sustainability to the gastronomic activity to be developed.

On the other hand, and continuing with this idea of ​​optimization of resources; Few materials were used and in their natural state: concrete, corten steel, wood, and glass.

The place also has a basement where the winery is located and a chamber for cheeses, hams, and preserves. On the other hand, the kitchen has two chambers for maturing meats and a fire pit.

On the roof of the restaurant, a green terrace is developed in one sector that is also part of the garden, and in the other sector a technical floor with the VRV equipment, tanks, and solar panels. The whole project aims to allow the development of the activity in a sustainable way.