Mogan Valley Yimutian / gad·line+ studio

Project Director: Fanhao Meng

Design Team 1: Tao Tao, Chao Zhou, Shu Xing, Zhen Fan, Yuncheng Wan(Architecture), Xin Jin, Ning Zhang, Lijie Wang, Jiaqi Zhao, Jinwei Hu (Interior), Shangyang Li, Jianbo Jin, Xiaomei Chi, Chenjuan Su (Landscape)

Design Team 2: Guangyong Ren, Zhegang Lu (structure), Daliang Cui, Yuanyuan Fang, Jinhan Chen, Hao Liu, Xiang Li (mechanical and electrical)

The Client: Sunac China Southeast Regional Group

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the eastern foot of Mogan Mountain in Deqing City. The site retains the texture of the existing farmland and the long valley tourist corridor, and the outline of the site takes on an irregular shape, measuring about 109 meters from north to south and 112 meters from east to west. The total land area is about 10,000 square meters. The overall height of the slope increases from west to east and from north to south. In this project, we tried to break through the experience-based community under the real estate model, and realize the reconstruction of contemporary settlements and the shaping of new life social vacation carriers.

Planning Strategy. A group of buildings in small-scale, high-density, and group-style is easy to meet the demands. Not controlled by the north-south row layout experience, we adhere to the logic of the traditional settlement space to establish boundaries with terrain height differences and pastoral landscapes, to connect neighborhoods with street space, to build a space for communication among people with a landscape platform and to build the culture building as the core space. At the same time, combined with the terrains, as far as possible to achieve the non-blocking of the landscape view on the section. On the natural terrains, the building units are laid out freely, taking advantage of the situation. Taking into account the base, orientation, viewable range, density, and so on, the relationship between buildings is adjusted with the unit of 0.1 meters. The resulting “settlement” appears to be a random result but is actually a precise calculation after more than 30 revisions.

Individual Building. The individual building is a rectangular volume covered by a pitched roof. The roof adopts the linear shape of a traditional double pitch roof instead of a traditional Chinese curved roof. There are two types of roofs, the double pitch roof and the diagonally folded roof, which correspond to two different functions of guest rooms and public spaces. The scheme of two buildings with three staircases and a public lobby hall in the middle is for the less shared area and more available floor area. The independent vertical transportation system is more conducive to the shape of the building, and the corridor can also realize the connection between public and private.

Material and Structures. The roof is paved with plane cement tiles, and the junction with the cornice adopts the standardized cross-section aluminum plate folding and closing, which enhances the delicate sense of design and also reduces the decorative accessories of various tile roofs, thus reducing the cost. The wall materials are mainly natural and localized, including rammed earth, strip stone and bamboo-wood wall panels.

Rammed earth-a 120mm wall on the outside of the wall insulation as the base layer of the rammed earth coating, which increases the depth of the window holes and restores the heavy sense of the rammed earth wall. In the construction process, the detail drawing was for different coating color levels and then adjusted the details according to the real wall effect, until the real ecological rammed earth texture was presented.

Stone-In the form of schist hanging boards, a 120mm decorative wall is also added to the outside of the waterproof insulation layer on the front and north of the building, and finally, a “wet stacking” method is used to solve the firmness problem of the stripped stone outside the external insulation layer.

Bamboo wood boards - Different from the “rammed earth”, “stone house”, the main body of public buildings is made of black bamboo and wood boards. Industrialized black bamboo-wood wallboards are dry hung on the exterior wall surface with keel, expressing the functional attributes of public spaces in architectural form.

Interior Design. Guided by the family-oriented lifestyle, the layout of the interior space is stable and changeable to meet the different needs of each family. The parlor and activity space are pushed to the balcony to expand the scope of activities; the private space such as the living room is moved to the stable area and forms two parts that can be divided and combined with the bathroom by placing a grille. The rammed earth material texture of the outdoor wall extends inward, and the diatom mud coating with surface paint treatment is applied to the interior facade decoration. Combined with the wood veneer and the furniture system of wood color, it presents a simple and exquisite living environment as a whole and also shows a special charm different from urban residences.

Landscape Design. “Poetic dwelling” is inspired by people’s pursuit of freedom and nature. The strategy of landscape design is the re-creation of the natural site. On the original slope, a new channel of communication and interaction between man and nature and between people is constructed by using the technique of “negative landscape design” with local materials and scenery. In the design, we first interpret the height difference changes in the site, and finally comb it in the form of a ladder from southeast to northwest along the hillside, to form a multi-level and multi-sequence spatial form that can meet a variety of outdoor functions. Set up multi-stage retaining walls to stabilize the mountain. And set drainage channels at the roots of the retaining walls to guide surface runoff, and realize water retention, storage, purification, and water circulation through the water system to protect the local ecological environment.

Remarks. Under the background of homogenization and standardization of the type, Yimutian breaks through the empirical rules of the market. With traditional settlements as the type concept, space as the carrier of a new lifestyle, and social contact as the emotional connection, it leads the community upgrading with cultural inheritance, thus realizing the new idyllic community and the texture of real estate development.