World
55 Southbank Boulevard / Bates Smart

55 Southbank Boulevard / Bates Smart
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

© Peter Clarke

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Southbank, Australia
  Architects: Bates Smart
  Area:  27000
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Peter Clarke
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: RC+D, KONE
  Director:Julian Anderson, Jeffery Copolov
  Interior Design Lead:Grant Filipoff
  Project Leader:Allan Lamb, Celine Herbiet
  Interior Designer:Laura Wood
  Acoustic Consultant:Marshall Day Acoustics
  Developer:Hume Partners Pty Ltd
  Structural Engineer:WSP Group
  Town Planner:Urbis
  Operator:TFE Hotels / Toga Develop-ment & Construction
  Façade Engineer:Inhabit Australasia P/L
  Wind Consultant:MEL Consultants P/L
  Clt Supplier:KLH Massivholz GmbH
  City:Southbank
  Country:Australia
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The new Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank is the first cross-laminated timber (CLT) high-rise hotel in Australia. Utilising the latest in timber construction technology this project attains new levels in sustainable design. Approximately 5,300 tonnes of CLT were used to add 10 levels to an existing commercial building, offsetting nearly 4,200 of CO2 from the atmosphere. CLT Pushes Urban Adaptive Reuse Even Further The existing commercial office building built in 1989, was able to accommodate an extension of six levels with the use of concrete framed construction. The design challenge Bates Smart faced was how to surpass this, in order to deliver a hotel with 220 rooms.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The solution involved the use of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) construction which means the existing building is able to support an additional 10 levels, thereby achieving the target room number spread across 13,000 square metres of new floorspace. CLT is approximately 20% the weight of concrete, essentially doubling the number of levels that could be built above the existing structure. Using CLT also allowed for components to be prefabricated off-site, resulting in increased construction efficiencies and decreased impact on surrounding buildings. CLT presents a more sustainable approach to increasing density within our cities. With a limited supply of developable sites, lightweight timber structures can increase yields, which would not be achievable using traditional concrete and steel construction.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

A Striking, Contemporary Design The design of the new CLT levels complements the curved architecture of the existing building without overtly expressing the timber, as is typical in many CLT buildings. A large recessed balcony helps celebrate the corner and the building's new height. It also gives guests a place to take in expansive Melbourne skyline views. Inside, the ground floor lobby is lined with timber to create a warm and welcoming environment that also nods to the building's innovative structure.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Curved walls also distinguish the space, and work in accordance with the curved façade and sinuous lines of the new extension. Guest floors offer 70 studio apartments, 140 one-bedroom apartments, and 10 two-bedroom apartments, all complete with kitchens and lounge and dining areas. Guests also have access to a 20m lap pool and gym, which have been oriented to the north to take full advantage of natural light.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

A new paradigm in sustainable construction In addition to being significantly lighter than concrete, CLT use results in lower transport costs and therefore reduced carbon emissions. Due to the quantum of offsite fabrication, including prefabricated modular hotel bathrooms, the time spent on site is significantly reduced. Most importantly, sequestered within the timber itself is approximately 4,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the equivalent of the annual carbon emissions of 130 homes.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The predominant use of this carbon-negative material represents an opportunity for the creation of a new paradigm in sustainable construction. Timber for the hotel was sourced from suppliers with Forest Stewardship Council certification—one of only two internationally recognised forest certification networks, reaffirming the commitment the Adina Southbank makes to achieving high sustainability standards.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Address:Southbank Victoria 3006, Australia

Bates Smart
Cite: "55 Southbank Boulevard / Bates Smart" 10 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959428/55-southbank-boulevard-bates-smart> ISSN 0719-8884

