ArchDaily Topics - April: Rendering

During this month we will discuss from a critical perspective the meaning of rendering for architecture. What are the models and what are the limits of rendering in the design process of a building?. And from this perspective ask ourselves what is a rendering? It is just an image to win competitions and prospects clients. Or is it an effective tool for the construction process?

Nowadays, the available tools have made the levels of reality almost imperceptible, which is why part of the debate should focus on how far the reality of a render should go? For example, Mansilla y Tuñón Arquitectos practically point out, renderings must “be open enough to leave room for the development of the project, but specific enough to communicate whatever it is that makes the project special”. Should this be the model to follow when dealing with rendering in the design process?

Through guides, debates and interviews we should focus on what rendering means as a work and design tool for architecture.

