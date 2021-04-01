COUR Funeral Home / GENS

+ 10

Crematorium • Thionville, France Architects: GENS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 542 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ludmilla CERVENY

Client: marbrerie pompes funèbres H. Battavoine

Thermal Engineering: TERRANERGIE

City: Thionville

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The existing shop is a former dwelling which seems odd amongst the commercial area big boxes. The program of the operation is no less ambiguous, as it merges commercial and ritual purposes.

A generic box wraps the dwelling and its extensions, doubling the former surface. Its volume copies the surrounding ones while its shade refers to the conspicuously neutral grey suits of the profession.

A large window reveals the shop. A tiny gate leads to the funeral home. Behind the gate, a concrete inner courtyard shuts the commercial surroundings off behind its high walls. Before one actually enters the building and watches its defunct, he faces the very reason for its presence: its grief, the sky.