World
COUR Funeral Home / GENS

COUR Funeral Home / GENS

© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Crematorium
Thionville, France
  • Architects: GENS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  542
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ludmilla CERVENY
  • Client:marbrerie pompes funèbres H. Battavoine
  • Thermal Engineering:TERRANERGIE
  • City:Thionville
  • Country:France
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

Text description provided by the architects. The existing shop is a former dwelling which seems odd amongst the commercial area big boxes. The program of the operation is no less ambiguous, as it merges commercial and ritual purposes.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

A generic box wraps the dwelling and its extensions, doubling the former surface. Its volume copies the surrounding ones while its shade refers to the conspicuously neutral grey suits of the profession.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

A large window reveals the shop. A tiny gate leads to the funeral home. Behind the gate, a concrete inner courtyard shuts the commercial surroundings off behind its high walls. Before one actually enters the building and watches its defunct, he faces the very reason for its presence: its grief, the sky.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

Project location

Address:57100 Thionville, France

Cite: "COUR Funeral Home / GENS" 01 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959418/cour-funeral-home-gens> ISSN 0719-8884

