Architecture and Territory: Houses in the Five Regions of Brazil

Architecture and Territory: Houses in the Five Regions of Brazil

Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, author of The Territory of Architecture (1966), believed that architecture had its origin when mankind placed the first stone on the ground. Recognizing a place is the first step towards an architectural project, whether intentionally or not. Understanding the project's location and its context is the basis for many design choices and is, therefore, a key aspect in the field of architecture.

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Brazil has an area of approximately 8.5 million square kilometers and is geopolitically divided into five regions comprising 27 states, each with its own characteristics and very different from the other. In the South Region of the country, which has a colder climate, some buildings feature design elements and solutions to protect during the winter, but in most parts of Brazil, projects need to incorporate strategies to reduce the effects of heat during the whole year.

Since it is such a vast territory, marked by different climates, landforms, cultures, and histories, any attempt to summarize the architecture of a particular region or state would prove unsuccessful. So rather than presenting an overview of the architecture of each region, we have selected a series of projects of Brazilian houses already published at Archdaily, aiming to reveal the plurality in the relationships between architecture and the various landscapes of Brazil.

North

Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Robert Schuster House / Severiano Porto

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Robert Schuster House / Severiano Porto. Image: © Severiano Porto
Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture. Image: © Ivan De La Luz
Recife House / Severiano Porto

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Recife House / Severiano Porto. Image: © Humberto Barata Neto
Northeast

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos

Palmeiras, State of Bahia

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
House in Salvador / Norte Arquitetos

Salvador, State of Bahia

House in Salvador / Norte Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá
Txai House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan

Itacaré, State of Bahia

Txai House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados

Barbalha, State of Ceará

C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França
Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Olho d’água do Casado, State of Alagoas

Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados

Natal, State of Rio Grande do Norte

KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França
Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura

São Miguel do Gostoso, State of Rio Grande do Norte

Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Architect's House / Jirau Arquitetura

Caruaru, State of Pernambuco

Architect's House / Jirau Arquitetura. Image: © Antônio Preggo
Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Aldeia dos Camarás, Camaragibe, State of Pernambuco

Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Cupe House / MNMA studio

Pontal do Cupe, State of Pernambuco

Cupe House / MNMA studio. Image: © Andre Klotz
Maikai House / Coletivo de Arquitetos

Aracaju, State of Sergipe

Maikai House / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Courtesy of Coletivo de Arquitetos
Central-West

Torreão House / Bloco Arquitetos

Brasilia, Federal District

Torreão House / Bloco Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika

Brasilia, Federal District

Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar
House ER / Estúdio MRGB

Padre Bernardo, State of Goiás

House ER / Estúdio MRGB. Image: © Estúdio MRGB
Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

Senador Canedo, State of Goiás

Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura. Image: © Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Cavalcante, State of Goiás

Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França
Ox's House / Leo Romano

Goiânia, State of Goiás

Ox's House / Leo Romano. Image: © Edgar Cesar
De Camillo House / Gil Carlos de Camillo

Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul

De Camillo House / Gil Carlos de Camillo. Image: © Erich Sacco
Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos

Cuiabá, State of Mato Grosso

Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos. Image: © Thiago Cesar
Southeast

Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

Brumadinho, State of Minas Gerais

Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança
RN Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Itaúna, State of Minas Gerais

RN Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Campos Gerais Farmhouse / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Campos Gerais, State of Minas Gerais

Campos Gerais Farmhouse / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer
House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

Serra do Cipó, State of Minas Gerais

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança
ML House / Play Arquitetura

Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais

ML House / Play Arquitetura. Image: © Gabriel Castro
Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura

Itaipava, State of Rio de Janeiro

Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
AL House / Studio Arthur Casas

Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro

AL House / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

São Paulo, State of São Paulo

Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok
Guarujá House / Nitsche Arquitetos

Guarujá, State of São Paulo

Guarujá House / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa
Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados

Ibiúna, State of São Paulo

Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
South

Lake House / Marchetti Bonetti+

Florianópolis, State of Santa Catarina

Lake House / Marchetti Bonetti+. Courtesy of Marchetti Bonetti+
FY House / PJV Arquitetura

Jaraguá do Sul, State of Santa Catarina

FY House / PJV Arquitetura. Image: © Larry Sestrem
Michelle House / Yuri Vasconcelos Arquitetura

Guajuvira, State of Paraná

Michelle House / Yuri Vasconcelos Arquitetura. Image: © Alexandre Santos Lima
PA House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Curitiba, State of Paraná

PA House / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
House da Mata / DA | Departamento de Arquitetura

Viamão, State of Rio Grande do Sul

House da Mata / DA | Departamento de Arquitetura. Image: © Alcindo Dedavid
Tin House / sauermartins

Canela, State of Rio Grande do Sul

Tin House / sauermartins. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental

Guaíba, State of Rio Grande do Sul

Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental. Image: © Alexandre Prass
