We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Estonian Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2021 Explores the Role of Urban Space in the Future of Small Towns

Estonian Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2021 Explores the Role of Urban Space in the Future of Small Towns

Save this article
Estonian Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2021 Explores the Role of Urban Space in the Future of Small Towns

The Estonian Centre for Architecture is presenting the exhibition “Square! Positively shrinking” curated by Jiří Tintěra, Garri Raagmaa, Kalle Vellevoog, Martin Pedanik, and Paulina Pähn, in the Pavilion of Estonia at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Hosted in the Arsenale complex, the project will “explore the role of high-quality urban space in enhancing the future development of small towns that are in jeopardy of depopulation, […] sparking a debate on the lesser-known facet of urbanization”.

Põlva central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for ArchitectureKuressaare central square ©Tiit Veermäe. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for ArchitectureRapla central square ©Siim Solman. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for ArchitectureRakvere central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture+ 21

The Estonian Centre for Architecture (ECA), a non-profit institution that was established in 2008 by the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Union of Estonian Architects, seeks to raise awareness about how high-quality architecture and urban space are essential for everyday life. For the 2021 Venice Biennale, it will present an exhibition entitled “Square! Positively shrinking”, underlining the phenomenon of shrinking cities, widespread throughout Europe and as a consequence of fundamental changes during the post-socialist Eastern Europe transition.

Save this picture!
Võru central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture
Võru central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture

45 in 47 Estonian towns have lost a significant percentage of their population since 2000, to big cities. Curated by Jiří Tintěra, Garri Raagmaa, Kalle Vellevoog, Martin Pedanik, and Paulina Pähn, the intervention will look at building vacancies and brownfields, the predominantly low quality of residential premises, unsightly dilapidated buildings and an underinvested environment. Moreover, “Square! Positively shrinking” seeks to showcase solutions to shape the renewed identity of shrinking cities via building demolitions, active housing policies, historic building restoration, and urban space revitalization.

Related Article

Estonian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale to Demonstrate How Built Architecture Is Inherently Political

Save this picture!
Rakvere central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture
Rakvere central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture

The causes of population decline are global, but the consequences are local. One way to combat this phenomenon is to focus on improving the quality of life of the population and strengthening local awareness and identity. Our message is that quality urban space has a key role to play in this and cities and architects can do a lot. -- The Estonian team of curators.

Save this picture!
Tõrva central square ©Tiit Veermäe. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture
Tõrva central square ©Tiit Veermäe. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture

Focusing on “Great Public Spaces”, the exhibition centered on video screenings, highlights the works done within the framework of the Estonia 100 Architecture Programme, that regenerated the centers and public spaces of 15 Estonian towns by 2020, including town center squares in Tõrva, Põlva, Valga and Rapla, completed in 2018, squares in Võru and Kuressaare in 2019, and others in Elva and Rakvere completed in 2020. Finally, responding to the theme of the biennale, “How Will We Live Together?”, the curators explain that "the demand for a good living environment is growing, no matter where and how we will live together. The project "Square! Positively shrinking" helps to raise awareness of the architect's important role and responsibility in defending the quality of our common living environment”.

Save this picture!
Põlva central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture
Põlva central square ©Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of The Estonian Centre for Architecture

The real value of something becomes apparent when we lose it today's circumstances have vividly demonstrated the human need for face-to-face interaction, and also the quality of space where this interaction could happen. -- Raul Järg, Commissioner of the Estonian Pavilion.

Square! Positively shrinking

  • Location: Arsenale - La Biennale di Venezia (Sestiere Castello, Campo della Tana 2169/F)
  • Curators: Jiří Tintěra, Garri Raagmaa, Kalle Vellevoog, Martin Pedanik, Paulina Pähn
  • Commissioner: Raul Järg (Estonian Centre for Architecture)
  • Production: Eve Arpo, Maria Kristiin Peterson (Estonian Centre for Architecture)
  • Exhibitors: Mari Rass, Ott Alver, Alvin Järving, Kaidi Põder (Tõrva main square project), Helen Rebane, Egon Metusala, Kaie Kuldkepp, Liis Uustal, Vilve Enno (Põlva main square project), Gianfranco Franchi, Chiara Tesi, Rea Sepping (Valga main square project); Siiri Vallner, Indrek Peil (Rapla main square project), Villem Tomiste (Võru main square project); Häli-Ann Tooms, Mari-Liis Männik (Kuressaare main square and street project); Ülle Maiste, Diana Taalfeld, Anne Saarniit, Roomet Helbre, Taavi Kuningas (Elva main square and street project); Risto Parve, Kai Süda (Rakvere main street project), Liisa Hirsch, Patrick Tubin McGinley (music, sound); Anna Hints, Joosep Matjus, Ants Tammik, Tushar Prakash, Urmas Reisberg, Kairid Laks (film)

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Estonian Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2021 Explores the Role of Urban Space in the Future of Small Towns" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959347/estonian-pavilion-at-the-biennale-architettura-2021-explores-the-role-of-urban-space-in-the-future-of-small-towns> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream