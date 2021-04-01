We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sauna Smådalarö / Metropolis Arkitekter

Courtesy of Metropolis ArkitekterCourtesy of Metropolis ArkitekterCourtesy of Metropolis ArkitekterCourtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sauna
Haninge C, Sweden
  • Architects: Metropolis Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architect: Caspar von Vegesack
Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
Text description provided by the architects. Sauna located in Smådalarö, in the Stockholm archipelago. The assignment was to create a sauna, workshop, and storage for boat equipment and canoes. We took inspiration from a traditional boathouse with its large roof and placed a simple box with all the functions underneath.

Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
Plan
Plan

The space between the roof and the box provides space for canoes and oars. The large cantilever of the roof keeps the space dry. In our projects, the detail is especially important, and we usually try to use construction as an architectural element in an almost childish pedagogical way. In this building, we have chosen to expose the construction and clearly show how the box is suspended under the large roof. The windows in insulating glass are glued to the facade without a frame and secured with brass fittings.

Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
At the exposed location on the cliff that slopes steeply towards the sea, the wind gusts are sometimes extremely hard, which has led to the construction of continuous screw joints. In the autumn at high tide, the sea reaches all the way up to the pillars. The facade and the wooden framework are made of untreated pine that over time turns gray and melts into the rocks. Altogether this gives the building a tectonic strong character.

Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
