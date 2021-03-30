OEZER Headquarter / CHU-studio

+ 27

Design Team: Ivy Yang, Davida Wu

Clients: OEZER

Engineering: NANGUO DINGFENG DECORATION

City: Foshan Shi

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. OEZER Headquarter-With advanced thinking to strengthen the branding. OEZERlution: The self-enhancement under the pandemic. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, all walks of life had suffered a huge impact in 2020. From commerce, industry to transportation, the world was stagnant as the pandemic drastically changed the way people interact with each other in their daily lives.

As a leader in the window & door manufacturing industry, OEZER was striving to step into the next phase of innovation through self-reinvention in such a challenging situation. They were not only focusing on the establishment of a new park but also upgraded the current buildings and the branding system. This includes the redesign of the headquarters, and the new planning of their brand identity among mind, visual, space, product, and behavior.

Design innovations: The tilted layout and experimental space. The design planning of OEZER headquarters applied strategies of their 5th generation retail stores, emphasizing the advanced thinking of internalization and design. The five main characteristics including tilted layout, ambiguous boundary, multimedia interaction box, retractable social area, and designer product showroom.

To further enhance the quality of the exhibition hall, our team horizontally rotated the entire grid layout to a tilted state, which had successfully improved the efficiency of space usage and created several blank corners as unanticipated social spaces, perfectly reflects OEZER's understanding of design and creation. In the center of the headquarters, an experimental space was set up to bring knowledge into people's lives. The appearance of a space shuttle represented the company's mission and intention on material development, user research, product upgrading, and safety improvement.

Diversified interaction: A new brand image constructed by space. By combining a tilted layout and retreated border, the triangular entrance area of the building was enlarged to create a unique yet high-end atmosphere. Meanwhile, the interior space implanted social experiences besides the function of product displaying, differentiating it from the traditional commercial space with wall partition, also created a more flexible and diverse spatial boundary. Overall, the user's various usage intentions provide a variety of possibilities for the interior space, while the exterior landscape extends through the extra-wide window of the intermediary area, creating an ambiguity divide. On the other hand, the building's facade implemented the brand color, with Evergreen metal mesh and Aluminum Black steel frame intertwined to present a fresh and solid visual image.