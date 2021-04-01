Framed House / Crest Architecture

+ 24

Design Team: Vikas and Vishwas

Clients: Mr Chenappa

Engineering: Shivalinge Gowda K

Landscape: Crest Architects

City: Bangalore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a gated community in North Bangalore, the square shaped plot of this residence abuts the road on southern and western sides. Based on the client’s requirements, our approach was to design a modest house with specific emphasis on natural light and ventilation. The design process and choice of materials for construction was influenced by a cost effective budget.

Our approach was to create a compact layout that accommodated the requirements of the client while also establishing a sense of spaciousness to create a balance of connectivity and privacy. The south –western façade was kept almost entirely plain with narrow slit windows to avoid the harsh sun. These windows are accentuated with Sadahalli stone chajjas which frames compelling views of the surrounding landscape. The open floor plan which consists of a living, dining, kitchen, puja and three bedrooms are spread across two floors.

The double height living and dining spaces are opened up to get a view of the landscaped garden and glazed skylights allow ample natural light to infiltrate the open scheme of the house. Exposed concrete finish and white plastered walls induce a subtle ambience in both the interior and exterior. The design language throughout the house is intended to be simple that reflects the lifestyle of the client.