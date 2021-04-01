We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Framed House / Crest Architecture

Framed House / Crest Architecture

Save this project
Framed House / Crest Architecture

© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangalore, India
  • Design Team:Vikas and Vishwas
  • Clients:Mr Chenappa
  • Engineering:Shivalinge Gowda K
  • Landscape:Crest Architects
  • City:Bangalore
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a gated community in North Bangalore, the square shaped plot of this residence abuts the road on southern and western sides. Based on the client’s requirements, our approach was to design a modest house with specific emphasis on natural light and ventilation. The design process and choice of materials for construction was influenced by a cost effective budget.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Our approach was to create a compact layout that accommodated the requirements of the client while also establishing a sense of spaciousness to create a balance of connectivity and privacy. The south –western façade was kept almost entirely plain with narrow slit windows to avoid the harsh sun. These windows are accentuated with Sadahalli stone chajjas which frames compelling views of the surrounding landscape. The open floor plan which consists of a living, dining, kitchen, puja and three bedrooms are spread across two floors.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

The double height living and dining spaces are opened up to get a view of the landscaped garden and glazed skylights allow ample natural light to infiltrate the open scheme of the house. Exposed concrete finish and white plastered walls induce a subtle ambience in both the interior and exterior. The design language throughout the house is intended to be simple that reflects the lifestyle of the client.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Crest Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Framed House / Crest Architecture" 01 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959292/framed-house-crest-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream