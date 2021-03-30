We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Praça4 Apartments / Hype Studio

Praça4 Apartments / Hype Studio

Save this project
Praça4 Apartments / Hype Studio

© Cristiano Bauce© Cristiano Bauce© Cristiano Bauce© Cristiano Bauce+ 55

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Sustainability, Residential
Menino Deus, Brazil
  • Architects: Hype Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristiano Bauce, Gabriel Carpes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: thyssenkrupp, Deca, Docol, Ecotelhado, Eliane, Favegrup, Giacomet, Placo do Brasil, Prosmóvel, Remaster Tecnologia
  • Architecture Authors:Fernando Balvedi, Jean Grivot, Maurício Santos, Luísa Konzen, Luis Bonilla, Naiara Forneck
  • Architecture Team:Bruno Carvalho, Flávia Maritan, Luciana Stinieski Pires, Belisa Peres, Marina Varante, Pedro Groch.
  • Interior Design Project:Hype Studio, Alta Arquitetura
  • Structural Project:Simon Engenharia
  • HVAC:Tr3z Tecnologia
  • PPCI:Projeta BIM
  • Steel Project:Blueprint
  • City:Menino Deus
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Praça4 was designed with the purpose of using Architecture to connect people with nature, with their neighbors, and with the city. The building has compact units and very generous common spaces, creating a cozy and efficient place for its dwellers - along with a unique experience when you leave or arrive at home.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Connection with nature. The main formal aspect of Praça4 was designed to bring more natural light and nature inside the building: designed with a modular grid, each module of the grid contains two apartments, and the subtraction of some modules creates three generous spaces (three Squares, or Praças in Portuguese) in the very heart of the building, all linked by staircases, with direct access to amenities spaces. These three Praças give people a beautiful, inviting, full of greenery and brightly lit path to go in, out, and also wander the building.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Connection with the city. The fourth and perhaps most important Praça is on the ground level, linked with the city sidewalk. The building's facade offers a living interface for people on the street, visually open; along with a Coffee shop that's also opened to the street, the urban furniture, and the greenery, it all creates an inviting and stimulating atmosphere, day or night.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Connection with the neighbors. An important guideline of the project is favoring meetings and interaction among neighbors, thus creating a sense of community within the building. The amenities spaces of Praça4 are all connected with the Praças, creating inviting places for meeting and talking.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The second floor Praça has fruit-bearing trees. This Praça connects directly with the building's party space, designed as a large living/dining room. The third-floor square was designed with furniture that allows people to work. One more floor up and you reach a coworking space that's linked with the common laundry room. The fifth floor Praça is a relaxing space, full of greenery, allowing mindfulness along with views of the neighborhood and the sunset.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Efficiency and Sustainability. All apartments were designed with optimized and efficient use of the space, rendering a single room several different setups through movable furniture. The same room becomes a large living room, a large home office, a large bedroom, a large dining room - depending on the user's needs.

The building's tech specs were chosen to allow acoustic comfort, low energy use, and long-lasting construction. Among these specs are ventilated facade, double laminated window panes, raised floors, acoustic doors, sound insulated walls, and slabs. Besides all that, the building uses clean energy sources, such as solar panels and natural gas. Also, rainwater is harvested and reused for irrigation.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. José de Alencar, 1068, Porto Alegre - RS, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hype Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityBuildingsResidentialBrazil
Cite: "Praça4 Apartments / Hype Studio" 30 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959291/praca4-apartments-hype-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream