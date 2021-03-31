We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

A Robot-3D Printed Concrete Book Cabin / Professor XU Weiguo's Team

A Robot-3D Printed Concrete Book Cabin / Professor XU Weiguo's Team

completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Teamcompleted building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Teamdetails. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Teaminterior. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team+ 20

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team:Weiguo Xu, Yuting He, Zhi Wang, Chenwei Sun, Zhiling Zhang, Yuan Gao, Zhipeng Lin, Yuxuan Mao
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

Text description provided by the architects. A 3D printed Book Cabin made from robots has opened in Shanghai’s Baoshan Wisdom Bay Science and Technology Park. It was designed by Professor Xu Weiguo of the School of Architecture of Tsinghua University and built with printing machines and materials developed by the team. It is part of the “Art Bridge Space” in Shanghai, which can be used for book shows, academic discussions, and book sharing sessions. At the same time, it is also “Art Bridge 2021 Annual Figure”-Xu Weiguo’s artwork.

completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
details. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
details. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

The design of the Book Cabin started from the concept sketch, then used MAYA software according to the needs of entity modeling, and carried out the space shape and structure rationality to determine the implementation model. Then through the printing path planning and printing coding to complete the digital file, and then the digital files drive the robot 3D printing equipment to concrete the materials layer by layer stack printing, thus building the curved shape of the Book Cabin. The Book Lodge has a total area of about 30 square meters and can accommodate 15 people for various activities.

completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
details. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
details. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

The materials used for the Cabin printing are the fiber concrete developed by the team, which does not add steel bars and does not use formwork. The printing of the Cabin uses 2 sets of robotic arm printing systems, one in situ printing building foundation and main structure, another in situ pre-printing arc wall, and a dome roof. Each printing equipment needs 2 people to operate, a total of 4-5 construction technicians to participate in the construction process.

construction process. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
construction process. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
construction process. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
construction process. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

The wall structure of the Book Cabin adopts a hollow wall design, which is filled with thermal insulation mortar to form a thermal insulation wall. The building surface has two kinds of texture, one is a laminated surface formed by laminated printing, another is a well-designed woven pattern texture on the sidewall in front of the entrance, let people have a delicate feeling.  

interior. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
interior. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

The design and construction of the Book Cabin show that 3D printing, as a way of intelligent construction, not only saves materials and manpower, but also has high construction efficiency and high construction speed, and can achieve irregular shape construction and ensure high quality of the construction.

completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team
completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

Project location

Address:Baoshan District, Shanghai, China

Cite: "A Robot-3D Printed Concrete Book Cabin / Professor XU Weiguo's Team" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959283/a-robot-3d-printed-concrete-book-cabin-professor-xu-weiguos-team> ISSN 0719-8884

completed building. Image Courtesy of Professor XU Weiguo's Team

