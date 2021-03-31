We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Joyson Headquarters / DC Alliance

Joyson Headquarters / DC Alliance

side facade. Image © Xunmei Media1F elevated space. Image © Xunmei Mediaelevated floor close view. Image © Xunmei Mediacentral courtyard. Image © Xunmei Media+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Headquarters, Office Buildings
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: DC Alliance
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48522
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Xunmei Media
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hou Xiao Yu Hong, KIKUSUI, TAIWANGLASS
  • Lead Architect: Zhe Cui
  • Design Team:Zhe Cui, Mingqi Li, Yiwei Huang, Hai Geng
  • Client:JOYSON HOLDING
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
riverside facade. Image © Xunmei Media
riverside facade. Image © Xunmei Media

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, Minhang, Shanghai. The owner, Joyson Group, as a company with a German background, chose to build its office headquarters in Shanghai on the main axis of the headquarters economic group in order to highlight the corporate culture. This requires us to build a highly recognized building with a concise and dignified architectural image under the building height limits (less than 60 meters).

side facade. Image © Xunmei Media
side facade. Image © Xunmei Media

We set the functions with open attributes in the podium building area and the office area with high independence needs in the tower part. The first floor is mainly composed of elevated gray space and entrance space. Large spaces are arranged for conference areas and staff dining areas, on the second and third floors; On the fourth and fifth floors, relatively private guest room areas are arranged; While, on the sixth to fourteenth-floor tower areas, It is an office space where employees can stroll on the terrace and experience efficient and comfortable research and development environment.

1F elevated space. Image © Xunmei Media
1F elevated space. Image © Xunmei Media

In terms of space arrangements, we hope to set up corresponding spatial experiences for different functions. Large-scale elevated space is on the first floor, and the drop-off area was arranged around the central courtyard landscape; the podium building area forms a staggered roof terrace through the penetration of the mass; each floor of the tower area sets with a horizontal corridor platform to provide an interactive place for employees to rest and communicate.

the horizontally extending lines. Image © Xunmei Media
the horizontally extending lines. Image © Xunmei Media
GF plan
GF plan
elevated floor close view. Image © Xunmei Media
elevated floor close view. Image © Xunmei Media

When it comes to landscape, through three-dimensional greening, planting roofs, and courtyard greening, we immerse R & D park with nature to form a green and healthy R&D space so as to create an ecologically compound office building.

central courtyard. Image © Xunmei Media
central courtyard. Image © Xunmei Media
central courtyard. Image © Xunmei Media
central courtyard. Image © Xunmei Media

This case highlights horizontal lines to demonstrate its calm and elegance. The elevated ground floor is mainly colonnade and glass, which emphasizes the sense of transparency; the public podium area uses white metal mesh material to deliver a hazy and light visual experience, which increases the leisure and comfort of the area; the double tower area emphasizes the efficiency of the office, with light colors aluminum plate material to create stiff and bright horizontal lines. As a result, the whole building presents a concise, pure, sophisticated, and elegant architectural image.

color contrast of different materials. Image © Xunmei Media
color contrast of different materials. Image © Xunmei Media
section
section
1F close view. Image © Xunmei Media
1F close view. Image © Xunmei Media

After the project is completed, we hope that it will not only meet the material needs of users' office research and development, but also provide an open, inclusive, interactive, and innovative spiritual place for people who work here.

roof garden. Image © Xunmei Media
roof garden. Image © Xunmei Media

Project location

Address:West District, Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, Shanghai, China

Cite: "Joyson Headquarters / DC Alliance" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959257/joyson-star-headquarter-dc-alliance> ISSN 0719-8884

front facade. Image © Xunmei Media

