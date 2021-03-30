We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Felixx and Orange Design New Housing for an Artificial Island in Amsterdam

Felixx and Orange Design New Housing for an Artificial Island in Amsterdam

Save this article
Felixx and Orange Design New Housing for an Artificial Island in Amsterdam

Landscape and architecture studios Felixx and Orange Architects have designed a new housing development in the heart of IJburg, Amsterdam. Rising atop an artificial island, the project is organized around the surrounding marina to provide family housing. The new residential building will include commercial and social programming, as well as new areas for the public realm.

Courtesy of FelixxCourtesy of FelixxCourtesy of FelixxCourtesy of Felixx+ 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Felixx
Courtesy of Felixx

Called Jonas, the project was commissioned by Amvest and developed in collaboration with Site urban development, ABT and Floor Ziegler. As the team notes, "diverse private housing opportunities and an abundance of public landscapes being offered, Jonas aims to add an important connection between both worlds: a communal space." Made to be the living room of IJburg, the design references the legend of Jonas and the Whale. The design includes a series of programmatic "places" that follow certain conceptual themes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Felixx
Courtesy of Felixx

The first place is a three-dimensional landscape in front of the building. A pavilion with sculptural terraces integrates the parking garage entrance, and creates a multifunctional theater. These wooden decks continue into boardwalks towards the water. The entrance square is folded in between these wooden sculptures. In turn, the patio inside the building was inspired by a shaded forest. Large trees, ferns and moss, paths in flagstones and wooden benches all come together. The flagstones step down towards the water into a staircase with rocky seating elements.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Felixx
Courtesy of Felixx

Jonas was designed to create a beach on the roof. It includes a central water pond, dune landscapes with pines, boardwalk terraces and a central square with Portuguese cobble stones. The pattern of the stones tells the story of Jonas and the Whale. At the project's core, a monumental central atrium in the building is called the canyon. The project aims to achieve the highest possible sustainability label, Breeam Outstanding.

News via Felixx

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Felixx and Orange Design New Housing for an Artificial Island in Amsterdam" 30 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959240/felixx-and-orange-design-new-housing-for-an-artificial-island-in-amsterdam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream