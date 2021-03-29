Binario Gallery and Studio / Yemail Arquitectura

+ 54

Lead Architects: Antonio Yemail

Clients: Proyecto Binario

Engineering: Pedro González

Landscaping: Alejandra Herrera Molano, Andrés Felipe Pardo Fuquen

Collaborators: Antonio Yemail, Juan Camilo Anzola, Eduardo Sandoval

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Binario is a cultural project that mixes workshop spaces, a store, terraces and a flexible space that, in the words of Alejandra Molano and Andrés Felipe Pardo, the minds behind the whole project, houses creative practices such as visual arts, design, music and theatre in small formats.

It is also a 4-level architectural exercise imagined and built by several hands and minds between 2018 and 2020, with a nopal grey metallic structure and clay masonry in various formats. In its origin, the question about the scale and the constructive tradition of the neighbourhood coexist, a tribute to the small buildings of the first Bogotana modernity, with the intention of harmoniously assembling different uses and the possibility of understanding the front garden as an active limit equipped for interaction with the street.