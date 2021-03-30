We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Toolbox House / YYAA

Toolbox House / YYAA

© Yohei Sasakura

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: YYAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yohei Sasakura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: IOC, NISC
  • Construction:Aoyama Construction Company
  • City:Osaka
  • Country:Japan
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. In the downtown area of ​​Osaka City, many projects are underway to rebuild small old wooden houses into high-rise condominiums. Cities are becoming safer and more efficient, but more inorganic and homogeneous.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Plan
Plan
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The client couple and his mother lived in a wooden building where office, warehouse and residence coexist, where they have long run a cosmetics company. However, the patchwork building had many structural and insulation problems and was not a comfortable place to live in old age, so they decided to demolish it and build a new one.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

We discussed the volume of each space and how to connect and separate them many times, and designed a one-story house that is compact and easy to use like a toolbox, with an elongated floor plan that fits an elongated site. It was covered with a simple triangular steel roof and several skylights were opened to allow light to enter between the buildings.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

By extending the roof and firewall towards the road, we improve the visibility of the office and make the entrance a semi-outdoor multipurpose space for unloading, meetings and machine maintenance. The elongated floor plan is divided into a public space on the east side and an office on the west side, each connected to the dining kitchen.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The simple kitchen made of plywood is large enough to work with family and friends, and the dining area faces a small garden on the north side. The mother's room is located close to the sanitary, and she can live a little distance from the couple.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The new home for families, who have a good understanding of the lifestyle that suits them, has once again become a vitality building, like weeds sprout from asphalt crevices. In the middle of the city, a grounded dwelling may be more luxurious than a condominium.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

