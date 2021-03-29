We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA

Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA

Save this project
Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA

© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Cultural Center
Dieppe, France
  • Architects: LA SODA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maxime Verret
Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the heights of Dieppe, the Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Centre represents the revival of Val Druel district. Named after the master plan's designer, the project incorporates the natural slope creating a balcony which reveals landscape qualities. Its refined shape accentuates the surroundings, as the pétanque strip terrace and the nearby woods.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

The main space offers a seven metres ceiling height and a three-sided view. Inner activities can be seen from the car park and the pedestrian lanes, passers-by can even look through the building. The separation between inside and outside is blurred, the Centre itself provides an alternative walk connecting the lower and higher esplanades. Design sobriety is balanced by attention to detail and quality of materiality.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

The project combines raw materials (cast concrete, larch wood, white painted hollow bricks) and produces a kind of preciousness, as witnessed by the oblique line carved in concrete to guide visitors towards the entrance hall, or by circles of light which underline the acroterion at nightfall, reminding curtain folds.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:76200 Dieppe, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LA SODA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureCultural CenterFrance
Cite: "Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA" 29 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959193/oscar-niemeyer-sports-and-cultural-center-la-soda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream