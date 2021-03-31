We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Cvet32 Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Cvet32 Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
© Ilya Ivanov
Moskva, Russia
  • Architects: Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6886
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, GRAPHISOFT, La Cividina, AGC, Adobe Systems Incorporated, FLOS, Ledvance, Omniton, Philips, Shueco, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Alexander Tsimailo, Nikolai Lyashenko
  • Design Team:Architectural Bureau “Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners”
  • Clients::Hutton Development
  • Engineering:BRIGHTNET ENGINEERING, SETEK, UNIPRO
  • Landscape:Architectural Bureau “UTRO”
  • General Contractor:SVARGO
  • City:Moskva
  • Country:Russia
Masterplan
Masterplan
Text description provided by the architects. The CVET32 house was created for young and contemporary people who value simplicity around them. We designed it in minimalistic and clean architecture and interiors to reflect the lifestyle of the future residents. The house fits into the contradictory and various contexts of the surrounding buildings due to its simple facade, devoid of decorative elements. Only the rounded slopes of the windows give it more complex plasticity.

The L-shaped plan creates a small intimate public courtyard. The form of the structure increases the front length of the building, thus opening up the most scenic views at the Tsvetnoy Boulevard. The main idea behind the facade was to play with the window sizes.

Their width gradually changes depending on their position: the narrowest windows are located on the lower floors and in places where they come close to the adjoining buildings; the widest, on the other hand, are on the top floors.

The lobby interior continues the idea of plasticity. The curved panels with built-in mailboxes change the usual scale of the entrance space and add a chic look to the house, diluting the general neutral colour palette. Since the project is aimed at the modern generation, whose eyes are often lowered towards phone screens, the entire navigation system is inscribed right on the floor.

Project location

Address:Tsvetnoy Blvd, 32, building 7, Moscow, Russia

Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialRussia
