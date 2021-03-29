We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Fuster House / arqbag

Fuster House / arqbag

Save this project
Fuster House / arqbag

© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Historic Preservation
La Noguera, Spain
  • Architects: arqbag
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4241 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marc Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Carinbisa, Domusa, Huettemann, Velux
  • Collaborators:Esther Orús
  • City:La Noguera
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The original building dates from the end of the 15th Century and is located in the fortified town square that was the origin of the town. Afterward, the passage through the building was made; this passage connects the square with the upper street. The existing building has a very unique heritage value, declared a Cultural Asset of Local Interest (BCIL).

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

We approached the project from a purely archaeological perspective and with the purpose of enhancing the value of each and every one of the elements that constitute the pre-existence. We propose the addition of a minimal and simple structural system to improve the deficiencies of the preexistent building, in order to extend its life, as the building has been reprogrammed as a single-family house. This system provides an answer both from the material efficiency and from the programmatic efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

It consists of a lightweight reinforced concrete box that is supported by the stone load-bearing walls of the basement, thus avoiding the need for a new foundation. These reinforced concrete nerves link the 4 existing facades from the inside in such a way that they absorb the existing collapses, reducing the deformation of the walls by fixing them from their midpoint. With the facades supported by this box, the existing walls work together again structurally, also supporting the weight of the new roof.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

To reduce as much as possible the weight of the reinforced concrete box, we lightened the floor slabs by using a system of solid wood combined with reinforced concrete beams, built directly on site.  The structural wood of this slab functions both as a lost formwork for the beams and as a visible interior finish. With the same criteria of load reduction, the roof is built with a wooden structure, supported on the existing walls.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Program: the structural reinforcement grid of the existing building articulates the disposition of the program through the structure-spaces.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Energy: we respected both the openings and the original composition of the facades, understanding that the element of opportunity to capture, illuminate and ventilate is the new roof. One of the 6 squares of the structural grid is empty, generating a large vertical three-level patio. This patio provides access to the three levels of the building, lighting for all the interior spaces, and provides natural ventilation for the basement, which has pathologies derived from the humidity of the ground. This patio is at the same time a bioclimatic mechanism; in winter it remains closed and provides lighting, while in summer when it is desirable to use the fresh air from the basement it can be open.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Heritage: reinforced concrete walls and beams support the facades of the heritage building from the inside, without the need to intervene on the outside. The restoration of the original stone walls is carried out with lime mortar and a mixture of aggregates with specific local colors from two local quarries.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
arqbag
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Fuster House / arqbag" [Cal fuster / arqbag] 29 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959183/fuster-house-arqbag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream