World
Improvement in the Courtyards of the University of Malaga / DJarquitectura

Improvement in the Courtyards of the University of Malaga / DJarquitectura

© Jesus Granada© Jesus Granada© Jesus Granada© Jesus Granada+ 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Public Space, Educational Architecture, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: DJarquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architect:Diego Jiménez López, Juana Sánchez Gómez Equipo de diseño: Jorge Salguero Ropero, Jorge Salguero Ropero Ingeniero de caminos: Jorge Barrios Corpa
  • Promotor:Universidad de Málaga
  • Design Team:Jorge Salguero Ropero
  • Civil Engineer:Jorge Barrios Corpa
  • Country:Spain
© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Fine Arts decides to occupy the old buildings of the University's engineering school, made up of three disparate buildings from different periods, each of them with a free and autonomous design, which have generated an organization of voids occupied by roofs and facilities, offering a desolate appearance. In contrast, there is the intense use by students, which due to its decadent semblance is a sign of inspiration and creativity.

© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada
Demolition Floor Plan
Demolition Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada

The commission consists of eliminating the existing structures and renovating the facilities, preparing them for adequate use and building a reference place for acts and artistic presentations. To these requirements we add the condition that it must connect the different buildings, facilitating their relationship, accessibility and evacuation.

© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada

The existing floor is replaced by a new one that resolves accessibility and recovers the original levels of the accesses. A concrete structure embedded in one of the courtyards, with simple rhetoric and complex technology, a floor that curls upwards looking for the different levels of the buildings; some platforms and stairs with variable widths that allow to extend the use of the classrooms to the outside.

© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada
© Nicolás Díaz
© Nicolás Díaz

An architecture built only of bone, without muscles or skin. That floats from its perimeter releasing the ground, with two walls that are attached to the buildings, creating a whole a new identity for this courtyard, transmuting the existing gaps with another language.

© Nicolás Díaz
© Nicolás Díaz

Project location

Address:Malaga, Spain

DJarquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceEducational ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Improvement in the Courtyards of the University of Malaga / DJarquitectura" [#revolucionenelpatio, mejora en los patios de la Universidad de Málaga / DJarquitectura] 26 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959153/improvement-in-the-courtyards-of-the-university-of-malaga-djarquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

