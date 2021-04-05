3 Examples that Prove Real-Time Rendering is more than a Visualization Tool

Real-time rendering is the fastest and easiest way to turn building models into immersive 3D experiences. It empowers the creative process by enabling designers to generate, document, and visualize simultaneously from one model.

A unified visualization and design workflow

Enscape, which recently released its latest version, Enscape 3.0, is a leading real-time rendering and virtual reality tool for the global AEC market. It plugs directly into existing design workflows, bringing together visualization and design processes.

There are many benefits to visualizing as you design, such as collaborating more efficiently and saving on project costs. The following examples showcase how real-time rendering has helped businesses, beyond visualization.

Finding quick solutions for newly established small businesses

Criterion Workshop is a small business based in New York specializing in design, modeling, and rendering. After founders Kylie and Steven Garubba both lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to turn their passion projects into a business.

In April 2020, together with Joseph Thompson Architect, the duo designed a COVID-compliant outdoor space for the city of Peekskill, located just outside of New York City. Using Enscape, they rendered a design of the Esther Street Plaza that included a pocket park with lighting, greenery, and spaced seating arrangements. The park was converted from what was once a small side street, nearby a popular coffee shop.

The design enabled the Peekskill’s downtown economies to stay stimulated while also keeping their community’s vibrancy alive. Criterion Workshop had to produce this design within a short timeframe, and it was because of Enscape that they were able to complete it on time.

“If it weren’t for Enscape, we wouldn’t have been able to produce highly detailed images within the timeline we were given. We began designing the Esther Street proposal in late spring of 2020. The proposal was submitted and accepted in the early summer.”

“Being able to go through that many revisions in a short timeframe, to then be approved by the city within a month is just unheard of. Quick solutions for the small businesses in the area to stay afloat were needed, and Enscape certainly helped us immensely in being able to achieve that,” revealed Steven.

Helping clients make pivotal decisions

KeurK is an architecture firm based in Lille, France. Founded by Olivier Riauté, it specializes in architecture and visualization. In 2017, along with the Danish architecture firm Henning Larsen, Olivier and his team were tasked to design Biotope, the new headquarters for the European Metropolis of Lille. The Biotope project was completed in a record 18 months, which was made possible due to the client’s involvement throughout the project. Renderings created in Enscape and the virtual reality feature played an essential role in decision making.

Olivier explained how virtual tours allowed their clients to see details on a large scale, and how having these tours during the meetings was essential to the project’s success.

“Because of the schedule we had, we had to show our clients good content consistently. Enscape helped to make this possible. We met them every two weeks. The renders communicated what we thought was best for the design and determined the decisions made. VR helped us to make an impression, and it also helped people who weren’t familiar with construction to understand it more.”

Raising capital for community projects

Overland Partners is an architecture firm based in San Antonio, Texas. In 2016, they teamed up with the children’s advocacy center, ChildSafe, to design a new space for what was to become the Harvey E. Najim Children and Family Center.

An extensive fundraising effort was needed to raise capital for the not-for-profit project. The Overland team used Enscape to show potential donors what their contributions would amount to.

Using VR helped the donors to understand the connection between their donations and the finished project. They were able to experience the design, and to see the difference their contributions would make. This helped Overland and ChildSafe secure the initial commitment of $5 million to the project from Harvey Najim, a local philanthropist whom the center is named after.

“We created renderings and video fly-throughs for meetings and presentations with potential donors. The ease and efficiency of Enscape allowed us to quickly provide updated collateral with little to no disruption in the development of the project’s design and communication. Rendering that would normally take days to generate, only took a few hours to accomplish,” revealed James Lancaster, Project Manager at Overland.

Discover Enscape

Real-time rendering can bring ideas to life, and create a design experience like never before. Experience how quick and straightforward it is to render designs and visualize models in 3D, with a free Enscape 14-day trial.