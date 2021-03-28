We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Poland
  5. Villa Reden Apartments / Architekt Maciej Franta

Villa Reden Apartments / Architekt Maciej Franta

Save this project
Villa Reden Apartments / Architekt Maciej Franta

© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Chorzów, Poland
  • Architects: Architekt Maciej Franta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tomasz Zakrzewski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT
  • Architecture:Maciej Franta
  • Construction:Rafal Hoffmann
  • Sanitation:Katarzyna Dudek
  • City:Chorzów
  • Country:Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The unique context of the place and the potential negative consequence of implementing a new tissue in this unique area meant that the decision to shape a new building was not easy and had to refer directly to these guidelines, not compete with them, and "respond" to the environment with its uniqueness in a contemporary way. The task was even more difficult as the budget was limited and the investor's expectations were high.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The idea and shape of the building resulted directly from the irregular polygonal shape of the area intended for development and the idea of ​​leaving the largest possible tree stand on the plot. Such a simple inspiration has become the basic guideline for shaping the building. Creating the form step by step, first of all: the solid was formed in accordance with the function of the apartments, optimizing their function into the shape of an irregular polygon.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Then, a perimeter line was marked along the plot boundaries and the block of flats was surrounded with balconies to obtain a panoramic opening to the surroundings. Due to the acute angles (foreign in the context), it was decided to round the corners, referring to the character of the interwar villas in the neighborhood, tree crowns, and the surrounding greenery. In the next step, to open the view to the surroundings, the block was dressed in wooden viewing terraces with various surfaces around it, an internal break in the form was introduced by implementing a patio to illuminate the internal parts of the apartments (bathrooms and entrance areas to the apartments) and the floor of the residential part was raised by one level, leaving the undeveloped ground floor as a space for social interactions of residents and additional external functions.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The building formed in this way received unique features in the form of large terraces, from which you can enjoy the charms of the surroundings, and full integration with nature due to the proximity of trees and additional lighting in the patio. In the last step, the rhythm of the elevation was shaped. Vertical divisions of the façade were introduced, creating expressive regular squares arranging the freely formed volume of the building. It was ensured that the division of the facade and its rhythm were equal and did not have anomalies in the form of extensions or additional elements.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Despite the fact that it looks like one coherent apartment building, it was designed as a complex of four single-family, two-apartment group buildings. The building has been divided into four independently functioning parts, in which there are a total of eight apartments and the ground floor of the building is mostly empty space serving as a common part of all residents and the zone of entrances to the buildings with technical rooms (heat exchanger, power connection, water meter). Each part has an independent entrance on the ground floor in the form of a staircase leading to two premises.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Each of the apartments has access to a terrace of various widths along its outer perimeter, and to a patio, which additionally illuminates the entrance areas to the apartments and the bathroom. The building contains 8 apartments 76-75 square meters on 2 levels with a usable area: 715,4 square meters.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lwowska 34; 41-500 Chorzów / Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architekt Maciej Franta
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialPoland
Cite: "Villa Reden Apartments / Architekt Maciej Franta" 28 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959101/villa-reden-apartments-architekt-maciej-franta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream