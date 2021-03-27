We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Living in the Blue / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

Living in the Blue / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

Save this project
Living in the Blue / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

© Stefano Anzini© Stefano Anzini© Stefano Anzini© Stefano Anzini+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12404
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stefano Anzini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Casalgrande Padana, Athena, Ballan spa, C.M.A. SNC Carpenteria Metallica, Calini, Cosmec Technology, Ecomet, Edilsider, Ellebi Impianti Snc Di Stella Fedele Stefano E Massimo, GPA Milano, Geos Italy, Grigliato Lombardo, Idrogeo, KONE, Locainstal, Marmi Faedo, Mobirolo, Nodari Giardini, Norkos | Impermeabilizzazioni e Servizi all'Edilizia, Novoferm Schievano, +7
  • Project Manager:Marco Corazza
  • Design Team:Arianna dall’occa, Chiara Frumento, Ilaria schiavone, Alessandra d’Apolito, Vanesa Carbajo Fernàndez, Vera Messana, Andrea Lucchi
  • Landscape Architecture:Ateliers Alfonso Femia
  • General Contractor:Cooperativa Arte Edile di Abbiategrasso
  • City:Milan
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the area of Lambrate in Milan, currently undergoing an overall transformation and redevelopment. The project finds its foundations in the design of the open/green spaces, which determined the design of the residential volumes here settled.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini
Save this picture!
Type floor plan
Type floor plan
Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

Two simple buildings articulate through the volumes of the balconies, now as a cascade system and resting on the building volume, now punctual as stands in the sky, true continuations of the internal space towards the outside. Two buildings are composed and decomposed in a continuous dialogue with the matter and its relationship with the light: iridescent with the ceramic, in “chiaroscuro” with the wood, homogeneous on the plastered walls drawn in a chromatic geometric sequence as a tribute to the works "Positive-Negative" by Bruno Munari who created a collection from the 50s to the 70s.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

The two buildings, with an "L" planimetric layout, develop for nine floors above ground, delimiting a new public square open towards the city. The ground floor is characterized by the presence of spaces dedicated to commerce and services for citizens, as well as the entrances to all the halls of the stairwells. The great permeability of the flows, which is possible thanks to the porch spaces that completely cross the buildings, allows connecting the central square with the Park that surrounds the two buildings to the south and west, creating a continuum between Piazza Vigili del Fuoco and the garden, of which the square represents the main joint.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

The project gathers 104 housing units, 46 rental accommodations, 5 commercial spaces, and 2 multi-family housing (cohousing) with 26 beds. On the ground floors, two spaces are available to the community for shared activities and services; the spaces include a multipurpose room for common recreational and meeting activities for the inhabitants, a "workshop" space for hobby activities, and a common laundry for the condominium.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

The two buildings are characterized by their large terraces and loggias, which allow experiencing the outdoor space as an extension of the individual apartment; moreover, the full-height windows designed for all the rooms, further emphasize the permeability between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

The facades of the two buildings tell the urban scale principles with which the project layout was developed, underlining the value of the central square and characterizing the facades that face towards it with an iridescent and three-dimensional material such as blue ceramic, while all the facades that face the urban context are characterized by the use of different colored plasters that decompose the large volume of the facades.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Milan, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialItaly
Cite: "Living in the Blue / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia" 27 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959095/living-in-the-blue-atelier-s-alfonso-femia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream