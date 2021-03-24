We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Russia
  5. Artist's Studio / Ruetemple

Artist's Studio / Ruetemple

Save this project
Artist's Studio / Ruetemple

© Alexander Kudimov© Alexander Kudimov© Alexander Kudimov© Alexander Kudimov+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: Ruetemple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexander Kudimov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JUNG, Union, AM, Beckers, Grota, Lightstar, Roca, КERAMMA MARAZZI
  • Heating:KZTO
  • Engineering:KZTO
  • City:Moscow
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov

Text description provided by the architects. The studio was created for an artist engaged in contemporary art. We had to create a living and working space, where there is nothing in access and nothing interferes with concentration. The studio is a room with an area of 75 sqm and a ceiling height of 5 m.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov
Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov

Since the height of the ceiling allowed it, we decided to design the second level where the bedroom is located. Meanwhile, the first level includes the main space where the artist works, as well as everything else: a mini-kitchen, a bathroom, and a storeroom.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov

The main color of the interior is white - the painting of the walls and ceiling, white tiles on the walls of the mini-kitchen and the bathroom, white wooden floorboards. It was an important condition of the artist - everything should be white. The black color is present as well: in the design of the stairs and the ceiling under the second level and black details in the bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov
Save this picture!
Axonometric 02
Axonometric 02
Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov

Large panoramic windows fill the studio with plenty of light. The studio has a minimum amount of furniture since it was important for the studio owner to have maximum free space to carry out his creative concepts.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Kudimov
© Alexander Kudimov

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ruetemple
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesRussia
Cite: "Artist's Studio / Ruetemple" 24 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959044/artists-studio-ruetemple> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream