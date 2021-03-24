Artist's Studio / Ruetemple

+ 22

Heating: KZTO

Engineering: KZTO

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The studio was created for an artist engaged in contemporary art. We had to create a living and working space, where there is nothing in access and nothing interferes with concentration. The studio is a room with an area of 75 sqm and a ceiling height of 5 m.

Since the height of the ceiling allowed it, we decided to design the second level where the bedroom is located. Meanwhile, the first level includes the main space where the artist works, as well as everything else: a mini-kitchen, a bathroom, and a storeroom.

The main color of the interior is white - the painting of the walls and ceiling, white tiles on the walls of the mini-kitchen and the bathroom, white wooden floorboards. It was an important condition of the artist - everything should be white. The black color is present as well: in the design of the stairs and the ceiling under the second level and black details in the bathroom.

Large panoramic windows fill the studio with plenty of light. The studio has a minimum amount of furniture since it was important for the studio owner to have maximum free space to carry out his creative concepts.