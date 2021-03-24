We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Austria
  5. Ibexmuseum St. Leonhard / Atelier Köberl

Ibexmuseum St. Leonhard / Atelier Köberl

Save this project
Ibexmuseum St. Leonhard / Atelier Köberl

© Lukas Schaller© Lukas Schaller© Lukas Schaller© Lukas Schaller+ 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Sankt Leonhard im Pitztal, Austria
  • Client:Gemeinde St. Leonhard im Pitztal
  • Planning:ARGE Architekten Rainer Köberl& Daniela Kröss, Innsbruck
  • Project Manager:DI Julian Gatterer
  • Exhibition Planning:Rath & Winkler Projekte für Museum und Bildung, Innsbruck
  • Exhibition Design::himmel. Studio für Design und Kommunikation, Innsbruck
  • Construction Management::R&S Planbau Landeck
  • Structural Consultant:DI Georg Pfenniger Landeck
  • Landscape Planning:ARGE Architekten Rainer Köberl& Daniela Kröss Innsbruck
  • Electrical Planning:Technisches Büro Schwienbacher Landeck
  • Building Services Planning:Technisches Büro Pregenzer KG Prutz
  • City:Sankt Leonhard im Pitztal
  • Country:Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Text description provided by the architects. In a narrow valley in the Austrian alps, it was decided to build a small museum to tell the story of the extermination and the process of reintroduction of the ibex in this region. The indoor exhibition is completed with an outdoor enclosure for seven ibexes.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Upon a wooded mountainside, you see a reddish building, somehow appearing like a small castle. It is the Ibexmuseum St.Leonhard. Right next to one of the oldest farmhouses of the valley, with nearly the same footprint of the old barn which was standing there, a towerlike building has been constructed in precast concrete, where the lower parts are quoting the wooden surface of the barn.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

A striking red steel bridge connects the third floor of the tower with the slope aside, on which you reach the enclosure of the ibex. 

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Floor plan level 0
Floor plan level 0
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Concept Context and Strategy. A clear tower-like building representing a landmark has its reason in the site, which is visible from the small village below. Its compactness, the position, and the concrete façade with a formwork of rough wooden boards could be seen as a memory of the old barn. 

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

The fact that all elements of this in- and outdoor „exhibition“ are spread on a steep slope, and should be accessible for old, physically disabled, or visitors with baby buggies, was also one of the reasons, which led to the perhaps unique solution of a vertically organized museum, where visitors walk through, from the bottom until the top and across a bridge into nature. The museum literally helps to „climb the mountains“ to see the ibex “face to face”.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Construction – Materials and Structure. The building is constructed in reinforced concrete, with prefabricated concrete elements as the facade. The window frames and the bridge are made of steel, coloured in red, Terrazzofloors in a reddish-grey, and the stairs in oak. The restaurant is paneled in stone pine, the typical wood of this mountainous area.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Schrofen 46, 6481 St. Leonhard im Pitztal, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Rainer Köberl
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumAustria
Cite: "Ibexmuseum St. Leonhard / Atelier Köberl" 24 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959041/ibexmuseum-st-leonhrard-atelier-koberl> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream