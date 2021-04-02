Architecture in the United States Designed by Latin American Architects

Save this picture! Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Image © Groupe Canam [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Globalization and its pension for both virtual and physical connectivity has led to the linking of the world's economies, territories, and cultures and nowhere is this more evident than in the field of architecture.

Nowadays, it's the norm for studios and firms to undertake projects on an international scale and to lend their own cultural norms and traditions to projects across the globe.

The ability to understand a culture and territory beyond one's own has been an important element in the work of the world's renowned architects. Architects like Cesar Pelli, Rafael Viñoly, Eduardo Catalano, and Enrique Norten, all hailing from Latin America, are noted worldwide for their contributions to the field of architecture and their part in many of its most iconic works.

In this article, we present works of architecture in the United States that were designed by Latin American architects:

Location: New York, USA

Architect: Oscar Niemeyer (Brazil) + Le Corbusier + Wallace Harrison.

Year: 1950

Oscar Niemeyer / United Nations Headquarters. Image © Neptuul [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)

Year: 1966

Eduardo Catalano / MIT Stratton Student Center. Image © Gunnar Klack [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0

Eduardo Catalano / LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)

Year: 1984

Eduardo Catalano / LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Image © Ajay Suresh [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY 2.0

Cesar Pelli / Brookfield Place (World Financial Center)

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)

Year: 1988

Cesar Pelli / Brookfield Place (World Financial Center). Image © Paulm27 [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY 3.0

Cesar Pelli / 777 Tower

Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)

Year: 1991

Cesar Pelli / 777 Tower. Image © Carol M. Highsmith [Wikimedia] Bajo dominio público

Cesar Pelli / Bank of America Corporate Center

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)

Year: 1992

Cesar Pelli / Bank of America Corporate Center. Image © Harshil Shah [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-ND 2.0

Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exposition Center

Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)

Year: 2004

Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Image © Groupe Canam [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Ismael Leyva / YVES Chelsea

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Architect: Ismael Leyva (Mexico)

Year: 2007

Ismael Leyva / YVES Chelsea. Image © Beyond My Ken [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Location: Austin, Texas, USA

Architect: Alejandro Aravena (Chile)

Year: 2008

Alejandro Aravena / St Edward's University Residence and Dining Hall. Image © Cristobal Palma

Rafael Viñoly / Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)

Year: 2009

Rafael Viñoly / Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter. Image © Jeff Stvan [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Rafael Viñoly / Claremont McKenna College, Kravis Center

Location: Claremont, California, USA

Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)

Year: 2011

Rafael Viñoly / Claremont McKenna College, Kravis Center. Image © Craig Stanfill [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey, USA

Architect: Enrique Norten (Mexico)

Year: 2013

Enrique Norten (TEN Arquitectos) / Rutgers Business School . Image © Peter Aaron / Esto

Rafael Viñoly / 432 Park Avenue

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)

Year: 2015

Rafael Viñoly / 432 Park Avenue. Image © Epistola8 [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Location: San Francisco, California, USA

Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)

Year: 2017

Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Tower. Image © Tim Griffith

Location: San Francisco, California, USA

Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)

Year: 2018