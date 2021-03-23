We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House in Kikuzaka / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

House in Kikuzaka / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tonosho, Japan
  Design Team:Tamotsu Teshima, Kenichi Hino
  Engineering:KMC
  • City:Tonosho
  • Country:Japan
© Akinobu Kawabe
Text description provided by the architects. The street where the house is located is called Kikuzaka, which is a neighborhood in Tokyo where the topography is very undulating, and because of this, the area has been unable to be developed until now, and as a result old houses remain.

© Akinobu Kawabe
Plan - First floor
© Akinobu Kawabe
The structure of the house is RC in order to minimize the gap between the house and the neighboring land and to maximize the interior space, as well as to comply with fire regulations.

© Akinobu Kawabe
Section
The third floor is a sanitary space with a bathroom, which is open but protected from the surrounding view and a staircase to the roof, which offers a view of the entire city.

© Akinobu Kawabe
Project gallery

