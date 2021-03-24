We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
1+ House / SAI Architectural Design Office

© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Osaka, Japan
  • Structural Design:Ippei Yasue
  • Engineering:Ikesyo Co.
  • City:Osaka
  • Country:Japan
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. Even in houses, where functionalism is celebrated, it seems that each space has its own purpose: to sleep, to eat, to watch TV, to read a book. Is it possible to simply assign functions and assume them? Although it is a building that we use every day, its appearance five, ten or thirty years from now will change more than we can imagine.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

It is precisely because it is a house that we want to create an architecture that will be open to the many changes in our lives. When we visited the site, we were struck by the beauty of the flatland with its pleasant breezes and Mount Izumi Katsuragi in the background.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The horizontal roof extends to cover the whole house, inside and out. The maximum height of the floor, calculated from the slenderness ratio according to the specifications, ensures an air volume of 1.5 layers. The roof structure is made of LVL material, which is used for the roof structure.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The roof structure is a rectangular volume made of LVL transverse members and structural plywood, with a 2.2m cantilevered steel structure using lipped groove steel. The facade is divided into upper and lower sections to create a blind fence, which allows the view of Mt. The windows, flooring, furniture and walls are designed to make it easy for visitors to come and go as they please.

Section
Section
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The space is designed to be a place where people can sit, talk, study, store, lie down and enjoy the outside, crossing the large spatial scale that covers the whole space and the physical and furniture scale that accompanies human activity. A space that allows for a variety of activities and a choice of places, creates a comfortable distance and time for each other, and leads to a richness of life even in the face of unpredictable changes.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

