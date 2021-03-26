Collywood House / Olson Kundig

+ 34

Design Team: Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Elizabeth Bianchi Conklin, AIA, LEED® AP, Project Manager; Patricia Flores, Cameron Shampine and Evan Harlan, Architectural Staff; Debbie Kennedy, LEED® AP ID+C, Interior Design; Amanda Chenoweth, Ana Brainard and Crisanna Siegert, Interior Design Staff; Jerry Garcia, LEED® AP, Art Consultant

Collaborators: Kb Architectural Services, Gizmo Design, Meta Design, Gizmo Fabrication, Phil Turner

Interior Conditioned Space: 11,727 ft2

Interior Unconditioned Space: 3,917 ft2

Exterior Deck/Patio (Including Pools): 6,958 ft2

Civil Engineer: T Engineering Group

Structural Engineer: PCS Structural

Mechanical Engineer: Prime Aire

Electrical Engineer: Buratti & Associates

Landscape: Clark & White Landscape

Lighting Design: Illum Lighting Design

Audio Visual Consultant: Black’s Electric

Energy Consultant: Newton Energy

City: West Hollywood

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. This high-tech West Hollywood retreat is located just above the Sunset Strip and overlooks Los Angeles with sweeping views that stretch from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. Maximizing access to these breathtaking views from all parts of the home was a key design directive. Other design goals were to blur the boundaries between inside and outside as much as possible – because the client comes from a background of outdoor adventures, he wanted the house to feel like an adventure to him and his many guests. Many custom-designed and automated elements throughout all three levels contribute to the home’s uniquely modern identity.

On the home’s main level, which contains the kitchen, dining and living areas, a series of retractable window walls open the home completely to outdoor terraces wrapping the exterior. Sliding window walls in the living area, kitchen, and north bedroom complement a pair of “guillotine” window walls in the dining area and two pivoting window walls on the south side of the living area. Together, this substantial series of operable window walls merges indoor and outdoor spaces, extending the livable space outside into the temperate Southern California climate. The main terrace off the dining and living area leads to a swimming pool overlooking a grove of olive trees on the hillside below, with the Los Angeles city skyline stretching out in the distance.

This connection to the outdoors continues on the upper level, which contains the master bedroom and a den, home gym, and a series of roof decks. The lower level reflects the client’s personal interests and hobbies, containing an auto gallery, game room and media room. A large outdoor terrace extends from the auto gallery, cantilevering out over the hillside with unobstructed views of the cityscape.

“Because the home is located in California, there’s a strong indoor/outdoor connection. Terraces become outdoor living areas and indoor rooms open up completely, almost erasing the line between inside and outside.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal