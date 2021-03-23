Stadhoudershof Apartments / stats architecten

+ 24

Apartments • Schiedam, The Netherlands Architects: stats architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: DigiDaan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Aluprof AMG , Ekosiet , Mato , STEEN , Velux , Viets Constructie Manufacturers:

Project Manager: Henk Magrijn

Assistant Designers: Pieter van Hall, Michiel Bosch, Ruben Merkx

City: Schiedam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. In 2007 almost half of this national monument went up in flames: a twin complex of gin distilleries dating from 1870. The Mercurius distillery was preserved in the fire, but all that remained of the Neptune was the façade. The Stadhoudershof project transforms the former industrial complex into a beautiful residential environment, where old and new meet and enrich each other.

In the new layout the gateway of the former distillery once again serves as the main entrance, but now for a small apartment complex with six spacious loft apartments. The entrance leads to a wedge-shaped atrium around which the apartments are situated, with a glass pitched roof that mirrors the old roofline of the Neptune. This intermediate space is created by shifting and turning the new building in relation to the original building.

The centerpiece of the green winter garden is the curved staircase and gallery, supported in part by an original cast-iron column that survived the fire. The surrounding facades each have their own character and rich materialization, a method by which the layers of time remain legible.

The new Stadhoudershof building redesigns the meeting of the Westerkade and the Stadhouderslaan and connects the two spatial structures into a logical and expressive whole. The architecture consists of a playful framework of white bands and columns, with large areas of brickwork and large openings in the facade. The lively composition of open and closed parts of the new building and the rich elaboration of the facades is inspired by the adjacent historical architecture.

The building forms the final piece in the joining together of historically grown structures and different architectural languages. It fuses the various architectural languages into a clear entity, but also clearly has its own and contemporary characteristics.