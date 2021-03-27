We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. DMIL Office Lounge / Plainoddity

DMIL Office Lounge / Plainoddity

Save this project
DMIL Office Lounge / Plainoddity

© Choi Yongjoon© Choi Yongjoon© Choi Yongjoon© Choi Yongjoon+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Plainoddity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Choi Yongjoon
  • Design Team:plainoddity
  • Client:DMIL(MCN GROUP)
  • City:Gangnam-gu
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. Dmil is a beauty MCN (multi-channel network) group located in the new media industry represented by the beauty industry and YouTube, and produces contents that contribute to people and life. Under the slogan of “creating beauty through connection,” the first and basement floors were designed with the concept of a lounge that welcomes guests as well as a resting space for employees.

Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

With the concept of BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK, it is composed of a neutral and powerful space using BLACK and GRAY. The horizontally segmented space is made to be connected to each other with a material called stairs. The sense of shape created by the stairs connects the entire space horizontally and vertically by connecting from floor to wall and wall to floor.

Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

As an innovative new media company, it used geometric shapes rather than straight shapes. The geometric bar and upper barisol lighting have a strong presence in the small plain. The first floor serves as a simple cafe and a lounge for employees, and it is also possible to hold a whole meeting. The space on the first basement floor includes a studio and an open conference space where video creators such as YouTubers and TikToker can create and share videos.

Save this picture!
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

There was a video showing Dmill and I was able to keep in touch with the media contents. In particular, it emphasized that it is a new media company by connecting three horizontally long TVs on the first floor so that one video is displayed.

Save this picture!
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plainoddity
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "DMIL Office Lounge / Plainoddity" 27 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958951/dmil-office-lounge-plainoddity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream