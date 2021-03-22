We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

La Cresta Surf Bar / Arjub Studio

La Cresta Surf Bar / Arjub Studio

© Alba Rodríguez© Alba Rodríguez© Alba Rodríguez© Alba Rodríguez+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Bar
Spain
  • Architects: Arjub Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects:Anna Castellà, Freddy León
  • Client:Gerard Sànchez
  • Structure:Gemma Humbert
  • Country:Spain
© Alba Rodríguez
Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a corner that opens onto two streets and an outdoor community courtyard. The courtyard, before the renovation, had no direct connection to the bar and was accessed from the street. Now, with the reform, a shoring is created on the facade with two horizontal UPN steel beams in order to achieve the maximum opening and to generate permeability and better lighting. The intervention, with the removal of the false ceilings, reveals the existing structure. A concrete portico structures the space in three areas: the bar and entrance area, the kitchen and toilets and the courtyard outside.

© Alba Rodríguez
Axo
© Alba Rodríguez
The bar and the entrance is the space that acts as a threshold between the street and the central space of the bar. The ceiling with hanging plants and the furniture in the shape of round tables gives a fresh, festive and relaxed atmosphere. The kitchen and toilets are located in a space that is built as a container of the service areas: kitchen, storage cabinets and toilets. For this piece of furniture, a light framework of pine wood has been used, achieving a relationship between the interior and the exterior by the use of doors, openings and windows to improve habitability. The space is transformed thanks to a system of folding tables that are easily folded, achieving an open space for events, parties and exhibitions. The backyard works as a second threshold between the street and the interior of the bar.

© Alba Rodríguez
Floor Plans
© Alba Rodríguez
© Alba Rodríguez
A large pergola with deciduous vegetation allows you to enjoy a nice shade in summer and sunshine in winter. The furniture of different dimensions and geometries creates a space for coexistence where both adults and children find their space. Crushed material from the demolition has been used for the paving, as a sort of "gravel", recycling the waste giving it a use and saving the final cost of the project.

© Alba Rodríguez
Floor Plans
© Alba Rodríguez
Project location

Address:San Carlos de la Rápita, Tarragona, Spain

Arjub Studio
