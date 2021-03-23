We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Scott Brownrigg Designs New Velodrome and ISV Masterplan for Cardiff

Scott Brownrigg has created a new masterplan for the International Sports Village (ISV) at Cardiff Bay. Working on the larger development since 2012, the firm is approaching the ISV masterplan by combining programs. The project will include a 333-metre velodrome with a clubhouse, spectator stand and bike storage, together with a new zip wire tower, a large bike shop, food, drink and retail space, additional car parking and space for new sport and leisure attractions.

Courtesy of Scott BrownriggCourtesy of Scott BrownriggCourtesy of Scott BrownriggCourtesy of Scott Brownrigg+ 8

Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg
Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

Currently the ISV includes the Cardiff International Water Rafting Centre, the International Swimming Pool and the Ice Arena Wales, home to the Cardiff Devils. As the team notes, a one-kilometer long closed-loop circuit will enclose the site for cycling, running and scooter/ roller blading.

Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg
Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

Neil MacOmish, Board Director at Scott Brownrigg responsible for the masterplan and Velodrome designs, said “The masterplan looks at a deliverable set of new functions that weave these in and around the existing facilities in a coherent and legible way. It also embraces the idea that the place can develop and change over a number of years to accommodate shifts in sporting and cultural requirements. By using things and materials that are often perceived as temporary (shipping containers, steel mesh etc) and transforming them into a language of place and permanence, we have tried to create an environment and architecture that is fun, vibrant, sustainable and relevant to the community and requirements of the city.”

Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg
Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

The adjacent 6.3 hectare residential development, Cardiff Pointe, was also designed by Scott Brownrigg. The new Velodrome, once approved, is anticipated to complete by the end of 2022. The wider masterplan is currently being considered by Cardiff Council’s cabinet and is subject to land deal negotiations and funding being in place.

News via Scott Brownrigg

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Scott Brownrigg Designs New Velodrome and ISV Masterplan for Cardiff" 23 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958902/scott-brownrigg-designs-new-velodrome-and-isv-masterplan-for-cardiff> ISSN 0719-8884

