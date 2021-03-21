We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Liechtenstein
  5. Holdergasse House / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Holdergasse House / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Save this project
Holdergasse House / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

Text description provided by the architects. A response to the local surroundings, the incorporation of a mature beech tree and a balance between privacy and openness, all combining to make a strong case for sustainable building: such was the brief for a new detached family home in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Baumschlager Eberle Architekten succeeded in meeting all the client’s wishes sustainably with a genuinely custom-built house.

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

Positioned on the plot with pinpoint accuracy, the design follows its topography with a three-storey structure and a gross floor area of 346m2, offering a nuanced counterpoint of privacy and exterior views. The site lends itself naturally to the L-shaped layout which, together with the beech tree, forms a sort of interior courtyard. With its carefully planned recesses and cut-ins, the building has a strongly sculptural form. Selected materials, high-quality craftsmanship, and a high-efficiency energy concept add to the house’s environment. 

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

The project. The building is more than just a structure placed on a garden site. It relates to its surroundings in various ways, including through its relationship with the mature beech tree that forms a central element of the design. The house also has a clear street side with a covered entrance and two sheltered terraces.

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

Leaving aside its form, the house is characterised primarily by the use of three materials – oak, untreated concrete and a series of light-coloured renders – together with a spatial and material quality that is underscored by high-quality craftsmanship. Outside, the combination of rendered block walls and oak window frames reinforces the abstract, sculptural quality of the architecture.

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

The monolithic masonry, natural/untreated building materials, lime render and minimal use of insulating materials add to the house’s environmental credentials. The durability and so the sustainability of these materials stand at the very heart of a design process in which the thickness of the concrete slabs was minimised to save resources and simple clay insulating blocks reduce energy losses to a minimum. Together with the concrete slabs, these blocks create a high thermal mass that stores solar energy gains and guarantees pleasant indoor temperatures even in the summer.

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

With its environmental and aesthetic quality standards, the building, which was completed in 2020, bridges the gap between traditional building techniques and contemporary innovative architecture, in every respect a subtle reinterpretation of classic villa architecture.

Save this picture!
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins
© OLEX, Marc and Oliver Lins

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein
Cite: "Holdergasse House / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 21 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958886/holdergasse-house-baumschlager-eberle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream