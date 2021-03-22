We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Le Lupin / Atelier Pierre Thibault

Le Lupin / Atelier Pierre Thibault

Save this project
Le Lupin / Atelier Pierre Thibault
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Rivière-du-Loup, Canada
  • City:Rivière-du-Loup
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a peninsula on the Saint-Lawrence River, this small house cohabits with white cottages typical of the beach area. The house’s cladding thus blends it into its immediate environment, while providing a soft contrast with the surrounding vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Laurence Gaudette
© Laurence Gaudette
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Laurence Gaudette
© Laurence Gaudette

The vertical latticework protects the occupant’s intimacy on the summer days when tourists stroll along the seaside road. The generous terraces allow for a direct contact with the exterior: nature is only a step away at any time. This small white house sets in naturally in its environment, quite like lupins, wild flowers that populate the site.

Save this picture!
© Laurence Gaudette
© Laurence Gaudette

A secondary residence for young family, the Lupin takes the form of a small cabin nested in the middle of generous terraces. Interior spaces are limited to maximize contact with the exterior. The living spaces are located on the second level to benefit from a panoramic view of the Saint-Lawrence River, while bedrooms on the ground floors have direct access to shaded gardens.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Playful alternations of voids, double heights and latticework frame a diversity of views on the surrounding landscape. The stilts enhance the house’s delicate insertion on the site. The spiral stairs going up to the roof are the unique curved element, connecting all three levels.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Pierre Thibault
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Le Lupin / Atelier Pierre Thibault" 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958860/le-lupin-atelier-pierre-thibault> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream